U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,036.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,642.50
    +18.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    +1.44 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.26
    -0.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1660
    +0.9580 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,197.37
    +68.36 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.50
    +0.65 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.58
    +13.55 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Global Colorants Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 47.5 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·7 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Colorants Market is valued at USD 34.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 47.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the colorants market growth over the forecast period. The primary factor driving the colorants market growth rate is the rise in colorant demand from the automotive industry. The market's growth rate will be directly and favorably impacted by expanding colorant application areas and the growth and expansion of numerous end-user verticals, particularly in developing economies, such as the printing and textile industries.

We forecast that the pigments category in colorants market sales will account for more than 34% of total sales by 2028. One of the key elements that will contribute to increased demand for colorants in the next years is increased investment in technologies that are utilized in producing various colorants.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/colorants-market-1968/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Market Growth will be Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Natural Food Colorants

To create goods that meet consumer demand, market vendors have been doing research and development (R and D) efforts. For instance, Divi Laboratories Ltd., a producer of vitamin and carotenoid ingredients used in food and beverage, introduced its new product, CaroNat, in September 2021. Beta-carotene is present in the concentrated carrot juice used to make CaroNat. Some of the largest food corporations have pledged to use fewer artificial food colorings.

Market will be Driven by its Various Properties Offered by but Products

Compared to other color-imparting materials like pigments, dyes have a high selective absorptivity for liquids and substrates. When applied to substrates, colors' excellent absorption qualities cause them to lose their structural and physical characteristics. In the coming years, the consumption of dyes is anticipated to increase significantly due to the development of economies like those in China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia.

Top Players in the Global Colorants Market

  • Clariant AG, (Switzerland)

  • LANXESS AG, (Germany)

  • Cabot Corporation, (US)

  • du Pont de Nemours & Company, (US)

  • Flint Group, (Europe)

  • PolyOne Corporation, (US)

  • Sun Chemical Corporation, (US)

  • BASF SE, (Germany)

  • DIC Corporation, (Japan)

  • Huntsman Corporation, (US)

For Additional Information on Colorants Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Colorants Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the colorants industry is a rise in adoption in the food and beverage industry. In the food sector, colorants enhance the appearance of baked goods and confections. The production of baked products uses colorants sold in an edible form on the market. Utilizing these edible hues more frequently will make food products more appealing and increase sales.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the colorants industry is growing in popularity in cosmetics and personal care. These colorants are used in the production of many manufacturers' reasonably priced hair dyes and hair colors, and the market for them is anticipated to expand strongly over the course of the forecast period.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on application, most of the colorants market's revenue is controlled by the preservatives category. Textile colorants typically impart color to a textile material more permanently, which causes them to get physically trapped inside the textile material or chemically bound to it.

  • Based on color, most of the colorants market's revenue is controlled by the natural category. Natural colorants are simple and in harmony with the environment. They come from sustainable sources, and there is very little chance of chemical reactions during preparation.

  • Based on composition, most of the colorants market's revenue is controlled by the organic category due to a rise in the popularity of natural products.

  • Based on form, most of the colorants market's revenue is controlled by the pigments category. Paint, ink, plastic, food, and other materials are colored using pigments. In manufacturing, pigments predominate, and designs are created using dry colorants that are typically ground into a fine powder.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/colorants-market-1968/0

Recent Developments in the Global Colorants Market

  • In 2021, Ampacet provided a palette of translucent colours in four different tones; these colours would be helpful in the manufacture of cleared PP and packaging. Those four hues are yellow, red glow, orange oxygen, and green energy, and they were all introduced by the firm word fuelled.

  • In July of 2021, DIC Corporation and Debut Biotechnology, Inc., a California-based biotech firm, announced that they had entered into a joint research development agreement. DIC's goal is to create and market novel sustainable, high value-added bio-based colourants, pigments, and nutritious foods by combining Debut's expertise in enzyme reactions and process design with DIC's scale-up technology, quality control, and product development skills.

Textile Category in Colorants Market to Generate Over 26% Revenue

Colorants are an expensive investment. To comprehend the industry's present situation and possible drivers of future expansion, Vantage Market Research has conducted an analysis of the colorants market. For better understanding, based on the application, the colorants market is divided into textile, automobiles, food & beverages, paper & printing and building & construction.

During the forecast period, the market for colorants is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the textile category. The rising consumer spending on clothes and apparel is anticipated to drive market expansion. Additionally, the textile industry uses dyes more frequently, which has increased sales of coloring agents in general. This is due to consumers' growing trend toward purchasing eco-friendly products.

On the other hand, the food & beverages category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The demand for the product, estimated to be worth over 250 kilotonnes in 2025, is expected to increase as colors are increasingly used in beverages and sugar-based goods, including candies, chocolates, and ice creams. Due to their carmine, caramel, eco-friendliness, and annatto are becoming increasingly popular in food & beverage applications, which is predicted to create new opportunities for market growth.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Colorants Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

North America Region in Colorants Market to Generate More 29% Revenue
North America dominates the market for colorants, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. In the coming eight years, it is projected that demand for printing inks and architectural coatings will increase in North America. Over 550 kilotons of dyes and pigments were consumed, and the demand for these products is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the projection period.

Global Colorants Market Segmentation

By Application

  • Textile

  • Automobiles

  • Food and Beverages

  • Paper and Printing

  • Building and Construction

By Color

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

By Composition

  • Organic

  • Inorganic

By Form

  • Dyes

  • Pigments

  • Color concentrates

  • Masterbatches

By Region

  • North America

    • United States

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South-East Asia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/colorants-market-1968

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 34.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 47.5 Billion

CAGR

5.5% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Clariant AG, LANXESS AG, Cabot Corporation, du Pont de Nemours & Company, Flint Group, PolyOne Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

    Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage. Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ flashes warning that stocks might be headed off a cliff

    Wall Street's fear gauge falls to its lowest level in months, and Wall Street strategists worry it could be a warning that the latest stock-market rally is coming to an end.

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fi

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Analysts spell out what new Novavax CEO John Jacobs could mean for the Gaithersburg biotech, its Covid vaccine

    As Novavax Inc. prepares for its next chapter under a new CEO, the Gaithersburg biotech faces a pivotal turning point — still with a chance to change a narrative thus far riddled with just as many setbacks as successes. Industry analysts say Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is a good product that missed its window to really capitalize on the market opportunity after launching well behind competitors — but that going forward, the company could have more shots on goal. “They still have a chance to turn this around,” said Roger Song, an analyst with New York investment banking firm Jefferies, who covers Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q4 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrin