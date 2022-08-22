U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Global Colorectal Cancer Market to Grow to $24.07 Billion by 2028 from $18.61 Billion in 2022

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Modality and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global colorectal cancer market is expected to grow from US$ 18,619.3 million in 2022 to US$ 24,078.5 million by 2028.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, product launches, and benefits offered by generic drugs are driving the growth of the global colorectal cancer market. However, pricing pressure on drug manufacturers is hampering the global colorectal cancer market growth.

The increasing medical tourism and the growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries are expected to boost the global colorectal cancer market growth. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) statistics in April 2019, India is the largest provider of generic drugs worldwide.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry supplies ~40% of generic demand in the US, with ~50% of the global demand for multiple vaccines and 25% of all medicines in the UK. The pharmaceutical sector in India is expected to grow from US$ 42 billion in 2021 to US$ 55 billion by 2025; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 37% from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, India has a huge pool of scientists and engineers having the potential to grow the healthcare industry remarkably.

Major market players focus on emerging markets such as Singapore and China as they have many colorectal cancer patients and growing medical tourism. As per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, over ~15,540 new cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed in 2021.

Moreover, as per the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2019, over 1.22 million healthcare travelers visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. The low cost of treatment and incorporation of advanced technologies to provide less waiting time for procedures in Asia Pacific are likely to boost the number of surgeries. This ultimately increases the demand for colorectal cancer diagnostics and treatment.

The global colorectal cancer market is bifurcated into modality and end user. Based on modality, the global colorectal cancer market is segmented into diagnosis type, therapy type, and imaging type. The diagnosis type segment holds the largest share of the global colorectal cancer market in 2022.

The diagnosis type is further segmented into immunohistochemistry, stool test, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, CEA test, and others. Fecal occult blood testing (FOBT) is the most widely prescribed screening test for CRC as it is simple, noninvasive, and has been demonstrated to reduce the chances of death due to CRC. For instance, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd offers InSure ONE (Fecal Immunochemical testing) for detecting blood in the stool, which helps to diagnose CRC.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

  • New Product Launches

  • Benefits Offered by Generic Drugs

Market Restraints

  • Pricing Pressure on Drug Manufacturers

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Economies

Future Trends

  • Inclination Toward Personalized Medicine

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Colorectal Cancer Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Colorectal Cancer - Market Landscape

5. Global Colorectal Cancer Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Global Colorectal Cancer Market - Global Analysis

7. Global Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis - By Modality

8. Global Colorectal Cancer Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - By End User

9. Global Colorectal Cancer Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Geographic Regions

11. Global Colorectal Cancer Market - Industry Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

  • VolitionRx Limited

  • Novigenix SA

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Abbott

  • EDP Biotech

  • Quest Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk0xh2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-colorectal-cancer-market-to-grow-to-24-07-billion-by-2028-from-18-61-billion-in-2022--301609798.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

