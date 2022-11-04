Global Colorectal Procedure Market Forecast to 2028 - Featuring Medtronic, Colospan, Boston Scientific and CooperSurgical Among Others

Company Logo

Colorectal Procedure Market

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Procedure Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Surgery Type, End User, and Indication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global colorectal procedure market is projected to reach US$ 29,550.98 million by 2028 from US$ 12,496.49 million in 2021. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.



The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and new product launches drive the growth of colorectal procedure. However, the complications associated with colorectal procedures hamper the market growth.



The colorectal procedural market players focus on launching new products to expand their geographic reach and enhance capacities to cater to a large customer base. In August 2021, Ethicon announced the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler results. The product helped in 74% reduction in the anastomotic leak and a 44% reduction in 30-day inpatient hospital readmission rates after colorectal surgery compared to the manual circular staplers.

Moreover, in April 2021, Medtronic plc announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted de novo clearance for GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module in the US. The GI genius is the first and the only commercially available computer-aided detection (CADe) system using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify colorectal polyps.

The module, compatible with any colonoscope video, provides physicians with a powerful new solution to fight against colorectal cancer. Likewise, in April 2022, Safeheal announced the first patient enrollment in its pivotal study of Colovac, a groundbreaking endoluminal bypass sheath. Colovac is an alternative to temporary diverting ostomy for patients undergoing colorectal resection.



Similarly, Medicare, the popular government insurance program, provides cover for PAP tests, pelvic exams, and clinical colon examinations for colorectal cancer screening every two years. Such programs and developments and launches of new products are likely to bring new trends in the colorectal procedural test market in the coming years, thereby supporting its growth.



A few of the recent developments related to the colorectal procedure are mentioned below:

In July 2022, B.Braun Medical Inc launched its new Introcan Safety IV Catheter with one-time blood control that ensures a truly automatic passive safety device protects clinicians. Introcan Safety 2 helps reduce clinician and patient's exposure to blood with its one-time Blood Control Septum, which is designed to restrict blood flow from the catheter hub after needle removal until the first connection of a Luer access device. The newly launched Introcan Safety 2 will allow clinicians to experience passive needlestick prevention and a reduced risk of exposure to blood-borne pathogens when removing the introducer needle from the Introcan Safety 2. This is all achieved with a product similarly sized to the widely popular Introcan Safety Catheter.

In May 2022, Medtronic announced final findings from a randomized, international, multi-center center that confirmed the effectiveness of the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, which uses AI to aid in detecting colorectal polyps during colonoscopy, potentially helping to prevent colorectal cancer.

In February 2022, Safeheal closed a EURO 40 Million financing round led by Sifinnova Partners, a European venture capital firm, and Singapore-based medical device company, Genesis Medtech The Colovac device aims to ease digestive surgeries. The funding will help the company to continue and accelerate a running clinical trial named SAFE-2 in the US and Europe, which the FDA has already approved. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the novel surgery approach.

In November 2021, Medtronic announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for its PillCam Small Bowel 3 System for remote endoscopy procedures. The PillCam SB3 @HOME program combines Medtronic's PillCam technology with Amazon logistics, a combination intended to ensure both timely and accurate results for patients from the comfort of their homes. PillCam SB3 @HOME provides a telehealth option for direct visualization and monitoring of the small bowel to help better detect lesions not detected by upper and lower endoscopy that may: 1) indicate Crohn's disease, 2) locate obscure bleeding, or 3) identify sources of iron deficiency anemia (IDA).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Colorectal Procedure Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Colorectal Procedure Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

5.1.2 New Product Launches

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complications Associated with Colorectal Procedure

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Medical Device Industry in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Colorectal Procedure Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Colorectal Procedure Market Revenue Forecast & Analysis

6.1.1 Global Colorectal Procedure Market Revenue Forecast & Analysis

6.1.2 Global Colorectal Procedure Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Positioning Analysis of Key Players in Colorectal Procedure Market

6.3 Comparative Company Analysis

6.4 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.5 Performance Of Key Players

6.5.1.1 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

6.5.1.2 Medtronic

6.6 Market Share Analysis of Colorectal Procedure Market



7. Colorectal Procedure Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Colorectal Procedure Market, By Product 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Endoscope

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Endoscope Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Electrosurgery

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Electrosurgery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Handheld Device and Visual Systems

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 Handheld Device and Visual Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Sealing and Stapling Devices

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.1.1 Sealing and Stapling Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Ligation Clips, Dilators, and Speculas

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Ligation Clips, Dilators, and Speculas Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.8 Cutter and Shears

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Cutter and Shears Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.9 Accessories

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Colorectal Procedure Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Surgery Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Colorectal Procedure Market, By Surgery Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Right Hemicolectomy

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Right Hemicolectomy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Left Hemicolectomy

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Left Hemicolectomy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Subtotal Colectomy

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Subtotal Colectomy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Low Anterior Resection

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Low Anterior Resection Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Abdomino-Perineal Resection

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Abdomino-Perineal Resection Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Others (Including Endoscopic Surgery)

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others (Including Endoscopic Surgery) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Colorectal Procedure Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Colorectal Procedure Market, By End User 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospital & Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Surgery Centers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Surgery Centers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Colorectal Procedure Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Indication

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Colorectal Procedure Market, By Indication 2021 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Colon Polyps

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Colon Polyps Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Crohn's Disease

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Crohn's Disease Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Colorectal Cancer

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Colorectal Cancer Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Colitis

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Colitis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.7 Irritable Bowel Syndrome

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.8 Other Indications

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Other Indications Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



11. Colorectal Procedure Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Colorectal Procedure Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 South & Central America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Colorectal Procedural Market -Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies in the Colorectal Procedural Market (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profile

14.1 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Medtronic

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Colospan Ltd

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 SAFEHEAL

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Cardinal Health Inc

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 CooperSurgical, Inc

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Olympus Corporation

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Suturion AB

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

