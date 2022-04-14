Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment, Others), By End User (Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical, Others), By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

Global colorless polyimide films market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for colorless films from electronic and solar energy end-user industries.



Colorless polyimides have excellent thermo-mechanical properties, which makes them suitable for manufacturing electronic components such as flexible displays, flexible printed circuit boards, and lighting equipment.Rapidly increasing demand for electronics is contributing to the rising adoption of colorless polyimide films, which is attributing to their market growth.



Conventional aromatic polyimides tend to disintegrate at high processing temperatures while colorless polyimides have more thermal stability, high temperature resistance, and dielectric features, which has led to their greater adoption in electronic manufacturing. Thus, increasing manufacturing and sales of electronic gadgets like laptops, i-pads, etc., are further driving the growth of the global colorless polyimide films market. Rising demands for replacing the hard glass screen that was earlier used in manufacturing clear screens with the active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) are anticipated to drive the demand for colorless polyimide films. Market players are focusing on improving the quality of colorless polyimide films to further improve their performance and develop more products, which is expected to propel the growth of the global colorless polyimides films market in the coming years. Favorable government schemes and rising personal disposable income of the population are creating a demand for the latest and technologically advanced products, which is expected to support the growth of the global colorless polyimide films market. Moreover, expanding the utilization of colorless polyimide films in end-user industries such as aerospace, healthcare, etc., are further aiding the growth of the global colorless polyimide films market growth.

The global colorless polyimide films market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is further divided into flexible printed circuit boards, flexible solar cells, lighting equipment, and others.

Companies dominating the global colorless polyimide films market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kaneka Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Industrial Summit Technology Corporation, Dr. Dietrich Muller GmbH, Zymergen Inc., NeXolve Holding Company, Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd., among others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267885/?utm_source=GNW



