U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,556.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,231.00
    +9.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.90
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.79
    -1.46 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.50
    -13.20 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    -0.30 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.59
    -2.67 (-11.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3930
    -0.2950 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,159.93
    +1,244.12 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.73
    +23.09 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.48
    +3.68 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment, Others), By End User (Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical, Others), By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267885/?utm_source=GNW

Global colorless polyimide films market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for colorless films from electronic and solar energy end-user industries.

Colorless polyimides have excellent thermo-mechanical properties, which makes them suitable for manufacturing electronic components such as flexible displays, flexible printed circuit boards, and lighting equipment.Rapidly increasing demand for electronics is contributing to the rising adoption of colorless polyimide films, which is attributing to their market growth.

Conventional aromatic polyimides tend to disintegrate at high processing temperatures while colorless polyimides have more thermal stability, high temperature resistance, and dielectric features, which has led to their greater adoption in electronic manufacturing. Thus, increasing manufacturing and sales of electronic gadgets like laptops, i-pads, etc., are further driving the growth of the global colorless polyimide films market. Rising demands for replacing the hard glass screen that was earlier used in manufacturing clear screens with the active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) are anticipated to drive the demand for colorless polyimide films. Market players are focusing on improving the quality of colorless polyimide films to further improve their performance and develop more products, which is expected to propel the growth of the global colorless polyimides films market in the coming years. Favorable government schemes and rising personal disposable income of the population are creating a demand for the latest and technologically advanced products, which is expected to support the growth of the global colorless polyimide films market. Moreover, expanding the utilization of colorless polyimide films in end-user industries such as aerospace, healthcare, etc., are further aiding the growth of the global colorless polyimide films market growth.
The global colorless polyimide films market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is further divided into flexible printed circuit boards, flexible solar cells, lighting equipment, and others.
Companies dominating the global colorless polyimide films market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kaneka Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Industrial Summit Technology Corporation, Dr. Dietrich Muller GmbH, Zymergen Inc., NeXolve Holding Company, Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd., among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global colorless polyimide films market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global colorless polyimide films market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global colorless polyimide films market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global colorless polyimide films market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global colorless polyimide films market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global colorless polyimide films market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global colorless polyimide films market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global colorless polyimide films market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global colorless polyimide films market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By Application:
o Flexible Displays
o Flexible Printed Circuit Boards
o Flexible Solar Cells
o Lighting Equipment
o Others
• Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By End User:
o Electronics
o Solar Energy
o Medical
o Others
• Colorless Polyimide Films Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global colorless polyimide films market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Colorless polyimide films manufacturing companies/partners
• Suppliers/Distributers
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global colorless polyimide films market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global colorless polyimide films market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267885/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • TSMC Raises Sales Outlook Despite Fears Around Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its sales outlook for the year after quarterly earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Elon Musk will be an activist investor who pushes Twitter to be 'superior': analyst

    The drama between Elon Musk and Twitter is just beginning.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • TSMC sees Q2 sales surge; says chip capacity to stay tight this year

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales and said it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year, amid a global crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier. TSMC is working to address supply chain challenges with tool suppliers to help them expand capacity, CEO C.C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, referring to a cycle of shortages where makers of chip equipment are struggling to find the chips needed for equipment to supply chipmakers like TSMC.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens National Grid could pay power stations to turn off for Queen's Jubilee FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Petrobras Puts Former Energy Official Coelho on Track to Be CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s shareholders appointed Jose Mauro Coelho as a board member on Wednesday, a key step for the former energy ministry official to become chief executive officer and end a tumultuous leadership transition.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Vi

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.