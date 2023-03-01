U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 60%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Solar Cells, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Lighting Equipment), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Solar, Medical), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The colorless polyimide films market is projected to grow from USD 96 million in 2022 to USD 1,102 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 60.0% from 2022 to 2027.

By application, the flexible display segment is projected to be the fastest growing through the forecast period.

Based on application, the flexible displays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased use of polyimide films in the manufacturing of flexible displays. In recent years, there has been immense development in the field of flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays wherein the hard glass is replaced by a flexible substrate made up of colorless polyimide films.

This has made the possibility of flexible displays a reality. Top smartphone manufacturers have already introduced 2-3 generations of smartphones with flexible displays such as Samsung's Galaxy Fold, Huawei's Mate X, Xiaomi's Mix Fold, and Lenovo's Cplus. Similarly, flexible materials like colorless polyimides are being used to make laptops with extended foldable displays.

In January 2022, Asus introduced its first flexible screen laptop with a 17.3-inch flexible OLED panel and magnetic snappable keyboard. Some other devices already introduced in this space include the Intel Horseshoe Bend concept and the Lenovo X1 Fold. Other tech companies are expected to follow suit and enter into the market with their offerings, thus driving the market growth.

The electronics end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Colorless polyimides are swiftly replacing flexible glass panels in the display cover windows of smartphones. This is owing to its excellent thermo-mechanical properties, high chemical resistance, and optically transparent nature.

Furthermore, the ability to be fabricated at temperatures ranging up to 300C without disintegrating or color transition make it suitable for manufacturing components such as flexible printed circuit boards and lighting equipment. Hence, the demand for colorless polyimides is expected to increase as the market for foldable and flexible electronics becomes more attractive and consistent.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market for colorless polyimide films during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the dominant share in the colorless polyimide films market through the forecast period. All major flexible display manufacturers such as LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), and BOE Technology Group Co. (China), Ltd are located in Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, the market here has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years, owing to the improving spending capacity of consumers residing in the emerging economies of the region, leading to an increased demand for flexible electronics.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Developing Flexible Displays for Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

  • Superior Thermo-Mechanical Properties

Restraints

  • High Manufacturing Cost and Limited Availability of Monomers for Synthesis

  • Current Limitations in Foldable Display Electronics

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand from Aerospace and Medical End-use Industries

  • Applications as Coatings for Smart Windows, Optical Fibers, and Touch Panels

Challenges

  • Achieving Product Chemistry and Consistency

Companies Mentioned

  • Changchun Gao Qi Polyimide Material Co. Ltd.

  • Dupont

  • Industrial Summit Technology Corporation

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • Kolon Industries Inc.

  • Nexolve Holding Company

  • Shandong Xinhongyun New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Sk Innovation Co. Ltd.

  • Skc

  • Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.

  • Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Zymergen Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dm9ph-colorless?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-colorless-polyimide-films-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-1-1-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-60-301759677.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

