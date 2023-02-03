U.S. markets closed

Global Colposcopes Market 2022 to 2027: Players Include Carl Zeiss, CooperSurgical, DYSIS Medical, Ecleris and Gynex

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colposcopes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global colposcopes market size reached US$ 573.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 792.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • CooperSurgical Inc

  • DYSIS Medical Ltd

  • Ecleris

  • Gynex Corporation

  • Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

  • Kernel Medical Equipment Co. LTD

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Medgyn Products Inc.

  • Seiler Instrument Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Colposcopes are binocular instruments used to examine the cervix and other parts of a woman's lower genital tract under magnified stereoscopic vision. They usually have fans, lamps, stands, eyepieces, green filters, magnification changers, focus adjustment knobs, and fiber-optic light cables.

Nowadays, several colposcopes are available with cameras attached to the optics using a beam splitter. These colposcopes can present images on the monitor of a light-emitting diode (LED) television or a computer screen, which can also be recorded and stored for future references.

Colposcopes Market Trends:

The growing consumption of tobacco products, the rising prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and the long-term use of oral contraceptives are significant factors increasing the risk of developing cervical cancer among women.

This represents one of the key factors driving the need for colposcopes for early diagnosis of cancer, genital warts, and noncancerous growths called polyps. The market is also influenced by improving diagnostic modalities and the growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis.

Moreover, health agencies of numerous countries are implementing various programs and strategies to deal with the increasing cases of cervical cancer.

For instance, Public Health England (PHE) launched a national multimedia campaign in 2019 to encourage cervical screening among women of all ages. In addition, advances in cervical cancer treatment, such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, are contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, as colposcopy is a painless, cost-efficient, and non-invasive procedure, its demand is escalating worldwide.

Furthermore, new technologies, such as polarimetric imaging, optical coherence tomography, and fluorescence, electrical impedance, and diffuse reflectance spectroscopy, are widely being used to improve the diagnostic accuracy of colposcopy.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global colposcopes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global colposcopes market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global colposcopes market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Colposcopes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Portable
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Handheld
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Stationary
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Cervical Cancer Screening
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Physical Examinations
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c93nu8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-colposcopes-market-2022-to-2027-players-include-carl-zeiss-coopersurgical-dysis-medical-ecleris-and-gynex-301738552.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

