Global Colposcopy Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Advances Make Colposcopy More Reliable, Dependable and Affordable
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colposcopy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Colposcopy estimated at US$672.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$935.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$580.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Colposcopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Bovie Medical Corporation
Carl Zeiss AG
CooperSurgical, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Dysis Medical Ltd.
Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG
McKesson Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Philips Healthcare
Seliga Microscopes sp. z o.o.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Colposcopy: A Prelude
Steady Growth Forecasts for Colposcopy Market
Healthy Trajectory in Medical Imaging Sector Supports Progressive Growth
A Review of Key Factors Driving Momentum in Medical Imaging Domain
World Medical Imaging Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application
World Medical Imaging Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Equipment Type
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Widens Opportunities
World Healthcare Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region for Years 2018 & 2023
Colposcopy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Cervical Cancer Triggers Broad-based Growth in Colposcopy Market
Impact of Cervical Cancer: A Review
Worldwide Cervical Cancer Incidence and Mortality (per 100,000 Population) by Region for the Year 2018
Cervical Cancer Rate (per 100,000 Population) in Select Countries for the Year 2018
Rising Awareness About Cervical Cancer and Wider Availability of Screening Platforms Accelerate Market Expansion
Besides Being Established Gynecological Vision, Colposcopy Also Gains Traction in Intraoral Microscopy
Big Gains on the Cards for Video Colposcopy
Technology Advances Make Colposcopy More Reliable, Dependable and Affordable
A Review of Select Newly Launched Advanced Colposcope Platforms
Duke University Research Team Brings Forward New Breakthrough 'Pocket Colposcope'
vidan2 from SCHMITZ Expands the Limits of Video Colposcopy
Illumigyn's Gynescope Integrates Military Grade "Machine Vision" Technology
Biop Medical Rolls Out Highly Innovative Point-Of-Care Cervical Cancer Detection Technology
DYSIS Colposcope Features Advanced Imaging Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c34ar0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-colposcopy-strategic-business-report-2023-technology-advances-make-colposcopy-more-reliable-dependable-and-affordable-301752160.html
SOURCE Research and Markets