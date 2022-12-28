U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Global Comfort Footwear Market Report 2022: A $47.37 Billion Market by 2028 - Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2022 & 2023-2028

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Comfort Footwear Market

Global Comfort Footwear Market
Global Comfort Footwear Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Comfort Footwear Market (2022 Edition): Analysis by Footwear Type, Sales Channel, End-User (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Comfort Footwear Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 10.32% during 2023-2028. The global Comfort Footwear Market is expected to be valued at USD 47.37 Billion in the year 2028 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

According to many podiatrists, defining a comfortable shoe is totally based on individual preference. It depends on an individual foot structure, as well as the purpose for when or how someone is going to be using them. For example, shoes for plantar fasciitis should have ample arch support (likewise, people with flat feet have fallen arches and need flexible medial posts for stability).

People with bunions should look for shoes with a wide toe box and soft, flexible materials so their toes don't feel constricted. So, it all varies from person to person and therefore there are some shoe brands that promote comfort more than others. These companies are focusing on using special comfort technologies and utilizing special materials so that a person's feet stays more comfortable inside their provided footwear product.

Companies around the world use key strategies such as Component launches, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, patents and approvals, agreements and collaborations. The expansion of the overall footwear industry and a rising inclination of customers for comfort footwear are two major drivers boosting market expansion. Changing population demographics across developed countries due to which the population of older adults has been increasing continuously is also one of the leading factors for increasing the demand for comfort footwear.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be amongst the attractive regions in terms of opportunities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 26 basis points while the Americas is expected to decline by 16 basis points. China, India and Brazil are among the countries that are expected to present flourishing opportunities for manufacturers.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of the Global Comfort Footwear Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Global Comfort Footwear Market by Value (USD Billion).

  • The report analyses the Global Comfort Footwear Market by Footwear Type (Shoes, Sandals, Slip-on, Slippers, Other Footwear).

  • The report analyses the Global Comfort Footwear Market by Sales Channel (Online, Offline).

  • The report analyses the Global Comfort Footwear Market by End-User (Men, Women).

  • The Global Comfort Footwear Market has been analysed By Region and By Country.

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Footwear Type, by Sales Channel, by End User.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

250

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$26.35 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$47.37 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Positioning

  • ASICS

  • Skechers

  • New Balance

  • CROCS, INC.

  • Bata Corporation

  • Brooks Sports, Inc.

  • Birkenstock

  • Caleres Inc.

  • Clarks

  • Wolverine Worldwide Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i1242

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


