Global Comfort Footwear Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2038 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Developments

The Global Comfort Footwear Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 10.32% during 2023-2028.

The global Comfort Footwear Market is expected to be valued at USD 47.37 Billion in the year 2028 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.



According to many podiatrists, defining a comfortable shoe is totally based on individual preference. It depends on an individual foot structure, as well as the purpose for when or how someone is going to be using them. For example, shoes for plantar fasciitis should have ample arch support (likewise, people with flat feet have fallen arches and need flexible medial posts for stability).

People with bunions should look for shoes with a wide toe box and soft, flexible materials so their toes don't feel constricted. So, it all varies from person to person and therefore there are some shoe brands that promote comfort more than others.

These companies are focusing on using special comfort technologies and utilizing special materials so that a person's feet stays more comfortable inside their provided footwear product.



Companies around the world use key strategies such as Component launches, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, patents and approvals, agreements and collaborations. The expansion of the overall footwear industry and a rising inclination of customers for comfort footwear are two major drivers boosting market expansion.

Changing population demographics across developed countries due to which the population of older adults has been increasing continuously is also one of the leading factors for increasing the demand for comfort footwear.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to be amongst the attractive regions in terms of opportunities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 26 basis points while the Americas is expected to decline by 16 basis points. China, India and Brazil are among the countries that are expected to present flourishing opportunities for manufacturers.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

ASICS

Skechers

New Balance

CROCS, INC.

Bata Corporation

Brooks Sports, Inc.

Birkenstock

Caleres Inc.

Clarks

Wolverine Worldwide Inc.

