U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.90
    -22.39 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,988.04
    -257.89 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,846.86
    -44.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,930.53
    -10.62 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.93
    -1.21 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7760
    +0.0590 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1820
    +0.7740 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,053.74
    +553.05 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.01
    +9.60 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Global Comfort Footwear Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2038 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Developments

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Comfort Footwear Market (2022 Edition): Analysis by Footwear Type, Sales Channel, End-User (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Comfort Footwear Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 10.32% during 2023-2028.

The global Comfort Footwear Market is expected to be valued at USD 47.37 Billion in the year 2028 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

According to many podiatrists, defining a comfortable shoe is totally based on individual preference. It depends on an individual foot structure, as well as the purpose for when or how someone is going to be using them. For example, shoes for plantar fasciitis should have ample arch support (likewise, people with flat feet have fallen arches and need flexible medial posts for stability).

People with bunions should look for shoes with a wide toe box and soft, flexible materials so their toes don't feel constricted. So, it all varies from person to person and therefore there are some shoe brands that promote comfort more than others.

These companies are focusing on using special comfort technologies and utilizing special materials so that a person's feet stays more comfortable inside their provided footwear product.

Companies around the world use key strategies such as Component launches, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, patents and approvals, agreements and collaborations. The expansion of the overall footwear industry and a rising inclination of customers for comfort footwear are two major drivers boosting market expansion.

Changing population demographics across developed countries due to which the population of older adults has been increasing continuously is also one of the leading factors for increasing the demand for comfort footwear.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be amongst the attractive regions in terms of opportunities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 26 basis points while the Americas is expected to decline by 16 basis points. China, India and Brazil are among the countries that are expected to present flourishing opportunities for manufacturers.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

  • ASICS

  • Skechers

  • New Balance

  • CROCS, INC.

  • Bata Corporation

  • Brooks Sports, Inc.

  • Birkenstock

  • Caleres Inc.

  • Clarks

  • Wolverine Worldwide Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Comfort Footwear Overview
1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 End Use Industry

6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Comfort Footwear Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis

7. Porter Five Force Analysis

8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth
8.2 Global and Region wise Urban Population (% of total population)
8.3 Global FDI, Net Inflows by Region (% of GDP)
8.4 Total Population by Region (Billions)
8.5 Proportion of Population over 65 years across regions (%)

9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Footwear Type

10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis

11. Global Comfort Footwear Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
11.2 Global Comfort Footwear Market: Dashboard
11.3 Global Comfort Footwear Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Billion)
11.4 Global Comfort Footwear Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
11.5 Global Comfort Footwear Market: Summary

12. Global Comfort Footwear Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Footwear Type
12.1 Global Comfort Footwear Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Footwear Type: Snapshot
12.2 Shoes
12.3 Sandals
12.4 Slip-ons
12.5 Slippers
12.6 Others Footwear

13. Global Comfort Footwear Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Sales Channel
13.1 Global Comfort Footwear Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Sales Channel: Snapshot
13.2 Online
13.3 Offline

14. Global Comfort Footwear Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End User
14.1 Global Comfort Footwear Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, By End User: Snapshot
14.2 Men
14.3 Women

15. Global Comfort Footwear Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
15.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8otg5f-comfort?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-comfort-footwear-markets-report-2022-2023--2038---competitive-developments-strategies-mergers--acquisitions-and-new-product-developments-301746242.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to be affected by higher interest and challenging macroeconomic condition.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Barrick's (GOLD) fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of improved gold prices and strong gold production.

  • Transocean (RIG) Expands Its Backlog to $8.5 billion

    Transocean's (RIG) Fleet Status Report shows an $8.5 billion backlog as well as contract information for the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Oracle (ORCL) Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Uber

    Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure looks to change the way how people, products and services move across places with their partnership with Uber.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsThe $98 million Vanguard Alternativ

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after January CPI shows inflation picked up

    U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is

  • Exclusive-Pilot Company cuts energy trading unit following Buffett takeover

    U.S. fuel retailer Pilot Company is trimming its energy trading operation, according to three people familiar with the matter, days before billionaire investor Warren Buffett is expected to take majority control of the firm. Known best for its Pilot Flying J service stations and truck stops, Pilot expanded a fuel purchase and trading business in recent years by recruiting experienced diesel, gasoline and crude oil traders from Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, Noble Group and others. About 15 employees were released on Monday, most tied to an expansion two years ago into crude oil trading, said two of the people.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 5.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Nutrien (NTR) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Nutrien (NTR) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Mixed Q4 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.