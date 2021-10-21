U.S. markets closed

Global Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions Market Report 2021 - Digitalization is a Ubiquitous Strategy Essential to Sustain Business and Growth in a Post-pandemic Economy

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Digitalization is a ubiquitous strategy essential to sustain business and growth in a post-pandemic economy. High penetration and improvement of digital solutions and accompanying hardware have made digitalization affordable and customizable.

The commercial aerospace digital solutions market is captured by identifying digital R&D investment and the annual digital expenditure for each stakeholder. Digital investment is broadly considered a part of Information Technology (IT) investment, except for a few major industry stakeholders that have dedicated digital investment and teams for implementing and monitoring progress.

Digitalization covers the investments and efforts by a firm to move toward digital processes, reduce cost overheads, and identify new revenue streams. Investments in mobile solutions, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence are some of the major focus areas for digitalization.

The study is segmented into 4 key commercial aviation segments: airlines; airports; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO); and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Growth factors were identified for each airline type. The parameters for full-service carriers were economic strength (in terms of GDP percentage growth) and levels of passenger traffic and tourism; for low-cost carriers, levels of domestic passenger traffic and smartphone/internet penetration; and for cargo carriers, the level of international freight movement.

As the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected airports' spending capacity in 2020, digital investments will be allocated to high-priority projects alone; this will have an impact on the overall airport IT budget requirements amidst the drastic drop in overall passenger traffic. Therefore, airports will adopt a cautious approach over the short term (2021-2023) until passenger traffic reaches the 2019 pre-pandemic level (probably during 2024-2025).

The budget for digital investments largely depends on the overall passenger traffic at airports and the financial digital investment capability of airports. Airports with high passenger traffic (e.g., airports in APAC) and high spending capacity (e.g., Tier I airports) will be able to negate the lower revenue achieved during the 2020-2023 time period.

MRO participants, with their B2B business model, are largely behind in terms of digitalization (only 6%), when compared to the other aviation stakeholders. Social distancing norms and the subsequent limited number of onsite technicians restrained growth for the overall market, but these factors contributed to an increase in digitalization projects in MROs.

The OEM segment not only offers digital solutions to other segments but also actively invests in acquiring and developing full-stack digital capabilities (e.g., Boeing's AnalytX platform). Most of the digital initiatives were managed by in-house teams, with only specific projects being outsourced.

OEMs are leveraging digital solutions to improve their throughput, quality, and workforce efficiency - the top driving factors for the forecast period. Supply chain vulnerabilities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges in data sharing, and cross-border integration requirements are top challenges that were considered while forecasting the OEM segment.

For the short term (2021-2023), the market will grow at high rates as aviation recovers (to pre-pandemic levels) by meeting pent-up demand, the growing requirement to maintain parked aircraft, and top OEMs managing their growing backlogs and orders; these factors will increase digital investment in efficient operations in both the airline and airport segments.

Digital investment in the airline segment will be assigned toward revamped revenue and demand management solutions; in the airport segment, toward self-service technology and passenger flow management; and in the MRO segment, toward mobile solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment - Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Commercial Aerospace Value Chain

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Airline - Key Solution Providers

  • Airport - Key Solution Providers

  • Airline - Notable Start-ups

  • Airports - Notable Start-ups

  • Aerospace OEM - Notable Start-ups

  • MRO - Notable Start-ups

  • Recent Key Mergers & Acquisitions

4. Airline Digitalization

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Airlines

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Airline Digitalization

  • The COVID-19 Spotlight on Cargo Airlines

  • Airline Data Value Chain

  • Airline Data Value Chain & Digital Challenges

5. Airport Digitalization

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Airports

  • Impact of the Pandemic on Airport Digitalization

  • Airport Data Value Chain

  • Key Metrics for Airport Digitalization

6. OEM Digitalization

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on OEMs

  • Key Aerospace OEM Trends

  • Aerospace OEM Digital Solutions & Challenges

  • Digital Focus of Aerospace OEM Digitalization

7. MRO Digitalization

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on MROs

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on MRO Digitalization

  • Aircraft Data & MRO - Digital Value Chain

8. Analytics in Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions

9. Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions for Sustainable Aviation

  • Sustainable Aviation in Focus

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airlines

  • Key Growth Metrics for Airlines

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airports

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - MRO

14. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Disruption Management and Fuel Optimization for Improved Operational Efficiency - Airlines

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Big Data Platforms for Improved Operations and Merchandising

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity for Improved Operational Resilience

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Analytics for Higher Maintenance Efficiency

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Total Airport Management for Optimal Efficiencies

  • Growth Opportunity 6: Improved Automation and Digital Design for Greater Digital Integrity

15. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efqzj9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-aerospace-digital-solutions-market-report-2021---digitalization-is-a-ubiquitous-strategy-essential-to-sustain-business-and-growth-in-a-post-pandemic-economy-301406017.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

