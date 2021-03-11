Global Commercial Aerospace Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2035 - Digitalization in Aerospace has Grown to a $1.5 Billion Business Impacting Every Facet of the Industry
The commercial aerospace industry, common to its rich technology history, will be the leading edge in emerging technologies that will continue to shift its trajectory. This study is a deep dive into how the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping Aerospace 4.0 and transforming aerospace systems and the aftermarket landscape over the next decade.
The industry saw unprecedented years of growth toward the end of the last decade. This growth exposed weaknesses as the supply chain was pushed to the limits and operators scrambled to attract enough talent to sustain the labor force. The COVID-19 pandemic shook up the industry; as recovery is revealed, winners and losers will emerge and companies that have not addressed these dormant opportunities could perish.
Digitalization in aerospace has grown to a $1.5 billion business impacting every facet of the industry. OEMs, operators, suppliers, and third parties are attempting to capture a share of the convoluted array of products. The 2020s will be a decade of integration as a focus to a higher level of the business will be needed by all organizations. Gleaning best practices and embedding them into these digital systems will be the key to success.
Joint ventures, consolidations, and outright takeovers have been evident in the past few years as manufacturers embrace vertical integration in hopes of gaining back some control lost because of outsourcing.
Emerging technologies in aerospace covered in this study include:
High-tech batteries
Blockchain
Wearables
Big Data and predictive analytics
Tracking technologies
Advanced materials
High-tech coatings
Additive manufacturing
Robotics and cobots
Predictive maintenance
Smart hangars and smart factories
Artificial intelligence
Augmented, virtual, and mixed reality
Connectivity
Gamification
The Industrial Internet of Things
Holographic and screenless displays
Digital twins
Key Issues Addressed
Which technologies pertain to my business?
What top opportunities will require focus for business to grow?
What top trends will drive the commercial aerospace market in the 2020s?
What impact will these trends have on the market?
What is the impact of emerging technology market growth?
What opportunities are available for commercial aerospace vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in the 2020s?
Key Topics Covered:
1. What You Need to Know First
Trends You Need to Know
2. COVID-19 Impact On World GDP Growth
COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. The Strategic Imperative
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aerospace Industry
4. Growth Environment
Key Competitors for Commercial Aerospace
Commercial Aerospace Market Segmentation
Disruptive Technologies to Impact Aerospace by 2035
Technology Commercialization and Maturation Timeframe
Key Technologies through 2035
Technology Convergence
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: High-Tech Batteries
Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain
Growth Opportunity 3: Wearables
Growth Opportunity 4: Big Data and Predictive Analytics
Growth Opportunity 5: Tracking Technologies
Growth Opportunity 6: Advanced Materials
Growth Opportunity 7: High-Tech Coatings
Growth Opportunity 8: Additive Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity 9: Robotics/Cobots
Growth Opportunity 10: Predictive Maintenance
Growth Opportunity 11: Smart Hangar/Smart Factory
Growth Opportunity 12: Artificial Intelligence
Growth Opportunity 13: Augmented/Virtual Reality
Growth Opportunity 14: Connectivity
Growth Opportunity 15: Gamification
Growth Opportunity 16: Industrial IoT
Growth Opportunity 17: Holographic and Screenless Displays
Growth Opportunity 18: Digital Twin
Growth Opportunity 19: Digitalization and Outcome-based Solutions
Growth Opportunity 20: Research, Development, and Innovative Technologies
Growth Opportunity 21: Lease Return Opportunities
6. Conclusion
Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas/Capabilities
7. Next Steps
