Global Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Market Research Report 2022-2032: Rising Demand for Aircraft Composite Parts Provides Linefit Opportunities to Aerostructures Suppliers
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial aircraft aerostructures market study provides an 11-year forecast from 2022 to 2032. The total market was worth $45.40 billion in 2021, and considering the COVID-19 pandemic impact, the publisher forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% until 2032.
The market has two segments: linefit and aftermarket. Driven by new aircraft deliveries, linefit accounted for a higher market share than aftermarket, the demand of which comes from aircraft fleets in service.
Spirit Aerosystems is the market leader, followed by Triumph Group, Airbus, Arconic, and Leonardo. The market share of these leading five companies is 69%. Besides aerostructures suppliers, leading aircraft OEMs such as Airbus and Boeing also have in-house capabilities to produce aerostructures. In addition, they work with other players by developing joint ventures. Demand for narrowbody is the highest.
Asia-Pacific-based airlines generate the highest demand for new aircraft, primarily due to the increased need for air travel in China and India. To cater to the rising demand for domestic air travel, both countries' airlines have ordered narrowbody aircraft, increasing linefit growth opportunities for nacelle suppliers.
Due to weak demand, Airbus made the final delivery of the A380 aircraft in 2021, and the last delivery of the 747 will occur in 2022. De Havilland Canada and Mitsubishi halted the production of Dash 8 and the SpaceJet program, respectively, which will reduce linefit growth opportunities.
The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones. This will help airlines save on fuel and maintenance costs. But for aerostructures suppliers, it would mean fewer aftermarket opportunities.
The Russo-Ukrainian War triggered stringent sanctions on Russia by the western world. This dampened the production capability of Russian aircraft platforms as Russian-built aircraft are highly dependent on western components suppliers.
KEY FEATURES
Size and state of the global commercial aircraft aerostructures market
The COVID-19 pandemic's impact
Drivers and restraints
Notable vendors and their positioning in the competitive landscape
Opportunities for commercial aircraft aerostructures suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Linefit Value Chain
Aftermarket Value Chain Analysis
Segmentation
Key Vendors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Linefit
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Aftermarket
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
5 Global Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Composite Aerostructures for Narrowbody Aircraft
Growth Opportunity 2: Low-cost Manufacturing Facilities in India
Growth Opportunity 3: Partnership with All-electric Aircraft Manufacturers
6 Next Steps
