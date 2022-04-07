U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.25
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,440.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,584.25
    +79.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.40
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.36
    +1.13 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.10
    +8.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    +0.69 (+3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3083
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7200
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.18
    -1,758.47 (-3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.42
    -41.93 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.02
    -9.68 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market to 2025 - Featuring Bombardier, Eaton and General Electric Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The publisher has been monitoring the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market and it is poised to grow by $9.55 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce and the preference for high-density seating configuration.

The commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is segmented as below:

By Application

  • MRO parts

  • Rotable scrap replacement parts

By Geographical Landscape

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • North America

  • MEA

  • South America

This study identifies the growing popularity of recycled aircraft parts as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market growth during the next few years.

The report on commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market covers the following areas:

  • Commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market sizing

  • Commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market forecast

  • Commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market vendors that include A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Bombardier Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and The Boeing Co. Also, the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value Chain Analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • MRO parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rotable scrap replacement parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AAR Corp.

  • Bombardier Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Meggitt Plc

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • The Boeing Co.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llk4q6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-aircraft-aftermarket-parts-market-to-2025---featuring-bombardier-eaton-and-general-electric-among-others-301519806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Si

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysBerkshire bough

  • Tesla Is Partying in Texas This Week. What It Means for the Stock.

    Many Tesla owners are devoted to the EV pioneer like few other car owners are loyal to any other automotive brand. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slated to christen its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Thursday, April 7. The event will offer tours and a party; it is dubbed the Cyber Rodeo because the Austin plant will eventually build Tesla’s Cybertruck.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • JD’s Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank Killer

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.