U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.50
    +26.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,802.00
    +177.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,588.25
    +78.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.50
    +13.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    +3.15 (+4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4550
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    22.76
    +0.59 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6070
    +0.0830 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.22
    -8.27 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.16
    -5.87 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.14
    +2.95 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Global Commercial Aircraft Freighter Conversion Market Report 2022: Investments in Process Optimization and Enhanced Sustainability Efforts Presents Opportunities

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Freighter Conversion Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report analyzes the global commercial aircraft freighter conversion market.

Geopolitical factors such as Russian aggression in Ukraine leading to economic sanctions from Western countries (and similar retaliatory measures) as well as the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting the overall aviation industry.

These disruptors are playing a crucial role in shaping the commercial passenger-to-freighter conversion market.

Growth in the global eCommerce industry, the early retirement of aging aircraft, and increasing prioritization of air cargo operation by major carriers are some market drivers.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • What are the key focus areas and overall market dynamics?

  • What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical conflicts had on the market?

  • What are the key market trends?

  • What are the key drivers and restraints impacting the overall air cargo market and the commercial passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion market?

  • Who are the major market participants? What are their recent investments? Who are the new market stakeholders?

  • What are the top growth opportunities in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aircraft Freighter Conversion Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: Main Terminology

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: Introduction

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: History

  • Air Cargo Operators: Segments

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: Market Landscape

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: Process Brief

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: Expansion Activities

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: New Entrants

  • Air Cargo Market: Main Drivers and Restraints

  • Passenger-to-Freight Aircraft Conversions: Pros and Cons

  • Passenger-to-Freighter Aircraft Conversions: Pricing

  • Passenger-to-Freighter Aircraft Conversions: Demand

  • Passenger-to-Freighter Aircraft Conversions: Recent Activities

  • Passenger-to-Freighter Aircraft Conversions: Regional Activity

  • Air Cargo Market: Main Market Participants

  • Aircraft Freighter Conversions: Main Regulations

  • Freighter Conversions: Future Outlook

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Airlines to Invest in Enhancing their Cargo Operations to Increase Resilience

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Leverage Retirements of Young Aircraft to Enhance Dedicated Freighter Fleets

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Investments in Optimizing Processes and Enhancing Sustainability Efforts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzuurw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-aircraft-freighter-conversion-market-report-2022-investments-in-process-optimization-and-enhanced-sustainability-efforts-presents-opportunities-301698143.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • Tesla Sales of Chinese-Made Cars Hit Record, as Nation’s Auto Market Shrinks

    HONG KONG— Tesla Shanghai factory had a record month of sales despite China’s auto market shrinking in the grip of a slowing economy and consumer demand under harsh Covid curbs, constraints that Beijing has just moved to start easing. The American EV giant sold more than 100,000 China-made electric vehicles in November even as passenger car retail sales shrunk by more than 9% on the year amid poor market conditions, according to China Passenger Car Association data released on Thursday. More than 60,000 of those were sold domestically, representing more than one-tenth of China’s EV market share.

  • There Are Plenty of Reservations About Airbnb

    Airbnb will be heading lower in the weeks ahead as the fundamental backdrop has weakened. On Tuesday Morgan Stanley cut their fundamental rating of the travel company to "sell". In this daily bar chart of ABNB, below, we can see a number of downtrends.

  • Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy. Brent futures for February delivery fell $1.20 to $78.15 a barrel, a 1.55% loss, by 12:34 p.m. ET (17:34 GMT). U.S. distillate stocks posted a build 6.2 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding estimates for a 2.2 million barrel rise.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Glencore Says This Time Is Different for Coming Copper Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc added its voice to a chorus of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing that a “huge deficit” is looming for the crucial industrial metal.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Cri

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.

  • As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief

    Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two largest ports. Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • Prices on Lithium Deals Start to Move With the Times

    Fixed-price contracts are falling out of favor for the mineral as producers and consumers embrace deals that more readily reflect changes in supply and demand.

  • Vayner3 President on Connecting Traditional Brands with Web3

    Vayner3, the Web3 arm of Gary Vaynerchuk's VaynerMedia, is onboarding mainstream companies like KFC and Crocs into the world of Web3. Vayner3 president Avery Akkineni, who also made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, joins "The Hash" to discuss the corporate appetite for Web3 and how the space could evolve in the wake of the recent crypto contagion.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • Brent Crude Oil Falls Below $80 as ‘Panic’ Over Demand Grows

    Brent, the international benchmark grade, dropped 4% to $79.35, marking its first time below $80 since January.

  • China Nov passenger vehicle sales drop 9.5%, first fall in six months - CPCA

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's passenger vehicle sales fell for the first time in six months in November and are expected to stay flat next year, an industry body said on Thursday, as demand weakens faster than expected, even as stringent COVID rules are eased. Vehicle sales last month fell 9.5% from a year earlier to 1.67 million units, the first decline since May, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). "The November sales were far worse than previous expectations," Cui Dongshu, the CPCA's secretary general, told an online briefing.

  • Coal’s Rally May Soon Burn Out. This Is What Could End It.

    Global demand for coal will be high next year but prices may moderate, especially if there’s a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks

    Nine Energy Service Inc., TORM PLC, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. lead peers in the momentum category, rising eight-fold in the past year as the Russell 1000 fell 11%.

  • Campbell Soup Raises Outlook After Sales Climb 15%

    Growth was driven by higher prices, though volumes, which have been shrinking as prices rise, fell 1%.

  • Buy the Weakness in BorgWarner as the Stock Bottoms

    BorgWarner supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. Let's check out the charts and technical gauges. In this daily bar chart of BWA, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since March.