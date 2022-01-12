U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,708.25
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,146.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.25
    +32.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.90
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.46
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.37
    -1.03 (-5.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4210
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,813.34
    +1,013.27 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.12
    +24.70 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.22
    +47.85 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Lessors are struggling to maintain liquidity amidst the weak economic scenario in aviation. Airline-owned leasing firms are selling off their leasing arms to consolidate and streamline their core air travel operations.

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218436/?utm_source=GNW


The critical situation has led to some M&A scenarios in the aircraft leasing industry.Lessors and airlines are dependent on various institutions such as banks, capital markets, debts, and asset-backed security (ABS). In the pre-pandemic scenario, banks were key financial providers to the aviation industry and were extending credits with less scrutiny. However, the situation changed post-pandemic, banks are now taking a much more conservative approach. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the banks to a very cautious state concerning the aviation industry. This has shifted the focus of banks to largely state-owned carriers with sufficient support and access to funds. Highly rated leasing firms, with a diverse portfolio and financing options and efficient risk and asset management will be in a better position to leverage the post-pandemic aviation market. In 2020, capital markets increased their contribution to the aviation industry. As of mid-2021, there were nearly 90 new airlines in various stages of investments and negotiations to begin operations. These new start-ups are focusing on low-cost business models that will be the recovery engines of the industry and is a key focus area for lessors. Declining leasing rates, potentially reduced debts and other fixed costs for new carriers, a significant increase in parked aircraft, and early retirements leading to wider availability of aircraft are key parameters driving these investments. There is potential for consolidation in the aircraft lessor market (even pre-pandemic). Several new entrants are seen in the aircraft lessor market from Asia during the last decade. Difficulty in risk management, a fragmented airline market, and a huge difference in the performance of stronger and other carriers are some of the key factors that will drive M&A activity in this sector. AerCap, the leading global aircraft lessor, has been acquiring some firms in recent years, becoming a significant portfolio consisting of aircraft, engines, and helicopters. The firm now collectively has more than 300 global customers and is also the biggest client of Airbus amd Boeing. The most notable acquisition in the aircraft leasing industry is the acquisition of General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) by AerCap in 2021 for nearly $30 billion. The aircraft lessor market is still fragmented, and the top market leaders contribute to less than one-half of the aircraft market, which is significantly less compared to other industries. Post the acquisition of GECAS, AerCap will have 2,098 aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap’s fleet share for leasing will constitute almost 36% of the total fleet owned by all lessors globally. While AerCap has consolidated its position as the market leader, significant competition is expected among the other major lessors. North America and Europe are the highest performing regions in the aircraft leasing market, having the best legal environment and regulations for market participants. The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was low in these regions as there were minimal changes in aircraft repossession and rent collection rates. Europe is a key pioneer in aircraft leasing with several leading lessors based in Ireland, which has extensive support infrastructure along with a strong talent pool.
Author: Nripendra Bahadur Singh
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218436/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork Er

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Inflation Data

    U.S. stock futures wavered ahead of data that are expected to show the largest annual increase in prices in four decades, while European and Asian indexes broadly rose.

  • The Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are a Smart Buy for 2022

    Newly remote workforces, a rapid migration to cloud-based computing, and technologically advanced bad guys have resulted in cybersecurity software demand soaring since 2020. During its period of heightened spending to integrate all of the acquisitions it made, Palo Alto's profitability dipped.

  • IBM stock slips amid questions about cloud competition, revenue growth

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell Tuesday after an analyst downgraded the stock on concerns about revenue growth following Big Blue's spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and IBM's ability to compete in the cloud market.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Stocks Tick Higher on Inflation Day, Yields Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks ticked higher while Treasury yields steadied before a key reading on American inflation. U.S. futures fluctuated between losses and gains.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorMiners and ene