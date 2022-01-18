U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.00
    -53.75 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,525.00
    -271.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,315.50
    -280.25 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.10
    -25.60 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.00
    +1.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1403
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.63
    +1.32 (+6.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6240
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,893.64
    -980.62 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.39
    -23.34 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.53
    -65.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Report 2021 Featuring AerCap, Airbus, Boeing, & General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS)

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America and Europe are the highest performing regions in the aircraft leasing market, having the best legal environment and regulations for market participants.

The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was low in these regions as there were minimal changes in aircraft repossession and rent collection rates. Europe is a key pioneer in aircraft leasing with several leading lessors based in Ireland, which has extensive support infrastructure along with a strong talent pool.

Lessors are struggling to maintain liquidity amidst the weak economic scenario in aviation. Airline-owned leasing firms are selling off their leasing arms to consolidate and streamline their core air travel operations. The critical situation has led to some M&A scenarios in the aircraft leasing industry.

Lessors and airlines are dependent on various institutions such as banks, capital markets, debts, and asset-backed security (ABS). In the pre-pandemic scenario, banks were key financial providers to the aviation industry and were extending credits with less scrutiny. However, the situation changed post-pandemic, banks are now taking a much more conservative approach.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the banks to a very cautious state concerning the aviation industry. This has shifted the focus of banks to largely state-owned carriers with sufficient support and access to funds.

Highly rated leasing firms, with a diverse portfolio and financing options and efficient risk and asset management will be in a better position to leverage the post-pandemic aviation market. In 2020, capital markets increased their contribution to the aviation industry.

As of mid-2021, there were nearly 90 new airlines in various stages of investments and negotiations to begin operations. These new start-ups are focusing on low-cost business models that will be the recovery engines of the industry and is a key focus area for lessors. Declining leasing rates, potentially reduced debts and other fixed costs for new carriers, a significant increase in parked aircraft, and early retirements leading to wider availability of aircraft are key parameters driving these investments.

There is potential for consolidation in the aircraft lessor market (even pre-pandemic). Several new entrants are seen in the aircraft lessor market from Asia during the last decade. Difficulty in risk management, a fragmented airline market, and a huge difference in the performance of stronger and other carriers are some of the key factors that will drive M&A activity in this sector.

AerCap, the leading global aircraft lessor, has been acquiring some firms in recent years, becoming a significant portfolio consisting of aircraft, engines, and helicopters. The firm now collectively has more than 300 global customers and is also the biggest client of Airbus and Boeing.

The most notable acquisition in the aircraft leasing industry is the acquisition of General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) by AerCap in 2021 for nearly $30 billion. The aircraft lessor market is still fragmented, and the top market leaders contribute to less than one-half of the aircraft market, which is significantly less compared to other industries.

Post the acquisition of GECAS, AerCap will have 2,098 aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap's fleet share for leasing will constitute almost 36% of the total fleet owned by all lessors globally. While AerCap has consolidated its position as the market leader, significant competition is expected among the other major lessors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Top 3 Strategic Imperatives Impact on the Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aircraft Leasing

  • Aircraft Leasing Value Chain

  • Sale Leaseback Model

  • Aircraft Leasing Types

  • Growth Drivers for Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing

  • Growth Restraints for Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing

  • Distribution of Funding Sources in the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

  • Number of Lessors in the Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

  • Challenges in Aircraft Redelivery

  • Number of Aircraft Leases Ending Between 2018 and 2022 - By Aircraft Type

  • Aircraft Late Redeliveries - Reasons and Importance

  • Leading Aircraft Operating Lessors in 2020 - By Fleet Size

  • Leading Aircraft Operating Lessors in 2020 - By Fleet Value

  • Amount of Funding Necessary in the Global Aircraft Finance Industry from 2016 to 2023

  • Share of Leased Aircraft in the Aviation Industry Globally

  • Discussion by Region

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Aircraft Leasing

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Demand for Narrow-body Aircrafts to Address Airlines Short-hauls Focus

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Space for Private Lenders to Bridge the Financing Gap in Aircraft Finance

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Freighter Aircraft Leasing to Plug in the Financing Gap in Air Cargo

Companies Mentioned

  • AerCap

  • Airbus

  • Boeing

  • General Electric Capital Aviation Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3birq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Tuesday amid a jump in global bond yields as investors girded for the removal of central bank support to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Depor

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a ‘Split-off’ of Its Discovery Stake

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • Brent Oil Jumps to Highest Since 2014 as Physical Market Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years as physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said prices are headed for $100 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDj

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Bitcoin’s Fair Value Is a Lot Less Than the Market Thinks

    Claude Erb bases Bitcoin's fair value on what's known as a “network effect,” according to which a network's value grows faster than the number of connected users.

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Treasuries Slump Resumes as Fed Rate-Hike Bets Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid Tuesday to send two-year yields soaring above 1% for the first time since 2020 on increased speculation of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in March.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Te