Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Report 2020-2027 - Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft
Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$42.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Regional/Short Haul Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 203-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview
Recent Market Activity
Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude
Opportunity Indicator
Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft
Conserving Capital
Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance
Tax Benefits
Serving Immediate Operational Needs
Risk Mitigation
Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for Aircraft Deliveries
Market Overview
Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)
Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)
Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)
BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)
BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)
BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)
Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)
GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)
Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)
SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased Aircraft
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel
Opportunity Indicator:
Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity, Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market
Opportunity Indicator:
Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft
Opportunity Indicator:
Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth
Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors
New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity
Fuel Costs - the Major Driver
Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High
Regional Jets Market - A Review
Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market
Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry
Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding
Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases
Risks and Challenges
High Dependency on Passenger Traffic
Payment Defaults
Lease Convergence Project
Depreciation of Aircraft Value
Reclaiming Aircraft
Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market Participants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d39mlj
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900