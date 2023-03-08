Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2022-2030. Wet Leasing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Leasing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview
Recent Market Activity
Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude
Opportunity Indicator
Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft
Conserving Capital
Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance
Tax Benefits
Serving Immediate Operational Needs
Risk Mitigation
Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for
Aircraft Deliveries
Market Overview
Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
Outlook
Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased
Aircraft
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel
Opportunity Indicator:
Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity,
Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market
Opportunity Indicator:
Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased
Freight Aircraft
Opportunity Indicator:
Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth
Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors
New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity
Fuel Costs - the Major Driver
Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High
Regional Jets Market - A Review
Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market
Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry
Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding
Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases
Risks and Challenges
High Dependency on Passenger Traffic
Payment Defaults
Lease Convergence Project
Depreciation of Aircraft Value
Reclaiming Aircraft
Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market
Participants
IV. COMPETITION
