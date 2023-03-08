U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·13 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205324/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2022-2030. Wet Leasing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Leasing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured)
- AerCap Holdings N.V.
- ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP
- Aviation Capital Group Corp.
- Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd
- BCI Aircraft Leasing Inc.
- BOC Aviation Limited
- Boeing Capital Corporation
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.
- GE Capital Aviation Services
- Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services
- SMBC Aviation Capital


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205324/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview
Recent Market Activity
Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude
Opportunity Indicator
Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft
Conserving Capital
Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance
Tax Benefits
Serving Immediate Operational Needs
Risk Mitigation
Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for
Aircraft Deliveries
Market Overview
Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
Outlook
Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)
Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)
Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)
BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)
BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)
BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)
Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)
GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)
Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)
SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased
Aircraft
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel
Opportunity Indicator:
Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity,
Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market
Opportunity Indicator:
Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased
Freight Aircraft
Opportunity Indicator:
Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth
Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors
New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity
Fuel Costs - the Major Driver
Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High
Regional Jets Market - A Review
Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market
Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry
Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding
Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases
Risks and Challenges
High Dependency on Passenger Traffic
Payment Defaults
Lease Convergence Project
Depreciation of Aircraft Value
Reclaiming Aircraft
Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market
Participants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft Leasing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wet
Leasing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Wet Leasing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Wet Leasing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Leasing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dry Leasing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry Leasing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft Leasing
by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft Leasing
by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft Leasing
by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft Leasing
by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft Leasing by
Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wet
Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial
Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aircraft Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aircraft Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry
Leasing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
Leasing by Type - Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aircraft Leasing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wet Leasing and Dry Leasing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.