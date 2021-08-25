U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems: Market Size. From $162. 86 million in 2020, the global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems market is projected to reach $263.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127650/?utm_source=GNW
52 million by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing need to improve operational efficiency of aircraft, surge in aircraft demand from emerging countries, and rising demand for advanced high definition solutions.

Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market: Market Dynamics

In the recent years, there has been a rising need for efficient commercial aviation surveillance network all over the world. Major players in the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market focus on investing significant amount to improve the overall safety. Cases of abusive behavior, sexual harassments, and acts of terrorism have increased considerably in the past few years. As video footage serve as a source of evidence during the legal proceedings of such criminal cases, surveillance systems have become crucial. According to the information released by aviation safety network, number of airline hijacking incidences has declined considerably due to the adoption of advanced security measures. This in turn increased the reliability of commercial aircraft network on video surveillance systems, and is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, factors such as concerns regarding breach of security by the use of cameras are expected to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, the supportive regulatory compliances by various authorities have further boosted the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems

The COVID-19 pandemic has had resulted in slowdown in production and delays in projects of several countries due to unstable economy. The commercial aviation sector experienced a major setback as domestic as well as international flights were put on hold for a certain period. The airline companies postponed or cancelled the new fleet expansion plans owing to a major economic impact. Hence, the demand for new aircraft is reduced, which directly affected the procurement of aircraft video surveillance solutions. However, the number of narrow-body aircraft and business aircraft has started to escalate in post-lockdown period as certain flight restrictions are eased.

By Type

Cockpit Door Surveillance System (CDSS) Segment Dominate the Market in 2020

Cockpit door surveillance system (CDSS) segment accounted for a significant share of the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market owing to the increasing real-time monitoring systems and improved aircraft infrastructure. The CDSS not only allows the flight crew to maintain the safety of the cockpit but it also provides a comprehensive safety and security tool for incidents of air rage, fire or mechanical issues, and loss prevention.

By Geography

Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place

Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period as the demand for commercial aircraft is expected to double by 2040. Also, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly depending on air transport, especially for temperature sensitive drug formulations. This would further increase the demand for aircraft in the region thereby propelling the regional market growth.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:

• Meggitt Plc
• Aerial View Systems Inc
• Cabin Avionics
• Groupe Latecoere
• Strongpilot Software Solutions
• Navaero Inc
• The Ucus Dunyasi
• United Technologies Corporation
• Global Epoint Inc
• Goodrich
• Orbit Technologies Ltd
• Global Airworks
• Ad Aerospace Plc

List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:

North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• U.K
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East
Latin America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World (RoW)
• South Africa
• Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127650/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


