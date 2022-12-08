U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.00
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,674.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,532.75
    +23.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.36
    +1.35 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +0.65 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8270
    +0.3030 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,849.33
    +44.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.10
    -5.93 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.02
    -3.17 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Global Commercial Airline Revenue Management Competitive Benchmark Report 2022: Top 10 Players Accounted for 29.9% of the $773.9 Market in 2021, which is Forecasted to Reach $1 Billion in 2032

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Commercial Airline Revenue Management Market

Global Commercial Airline Revenue Management Market
Global Commercial Airline Revenue Management Market

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Airline Revenue Management Market, 2022: Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial airline revenue management market is mature, registering about $773.9 million in 2021. The report expects the market to reach $1 billion in 2032, moving at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%.

The 10 competitors benchmarked report serve nearly 29.9% of the market. The firms comprise 3 groups: leaders in the global airline information technology (IT) market with extensive portfolios that extend into adjacent areas; smaller firms with niche and focused solution portfolios; and start-ups that are leveraging next-generation technologies to enhance their capabilities.

As airlines are adopting digitalization across all operational areas, vendors are upgrading their revenue management solutions by adding next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics to deliver optimal revenues for airlines. The growth in passenger traffic leading to more routes, the potential increase in aircraft deliveries, and the development of new carriers globally are factors set to drive the commercial airline revenue management market.

While the COVID-19 pandemic nearly halted the global aviation industry, high jet fuel prices and the Russo-Ukrainian War have exacerbated global aviation uncertainties. A drawn-out war will only worsen the outlook. The report expects domestic and international air travel to recover fully and reach 2019 passenger traffic levels in 2024 if no new, large-scale infections lead to lockdowns and a halt in economic activities.

Airline schedules and pricing forecasts are vital for carriers to maximize revenues. The accuracy of these models depends on historical data from many internal and external systems. However, historical data became redundant post-pandemic when the demand-and-supply situation changed completely. The redundancy of historical data led airlines and solution vendors to forecast demand scenarios based on alternate data.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

34

Forecast Period

2021 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$773.9 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$1000 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Companies to Action

  • Accelya

  • Airline Tariff Publishing Company (ATPCO)

  • Amadeus IT Group

  • Coforge

  • Flyr Labs

  • Lufthansa Systems

  • Maxamation

  • PROS

  • Sabre

  • Sirena-Travel JSC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwsnaq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • 1 Frightening Reason to Sell Nvidia Stock Before 2022 Ends

    Shares of Nvidia have been soaring of late but this metric indicates that all is not well with the company.

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

  • Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy Now?

    SentinelOne (NYSE: S) posted its latest quarterly report on Dec. 6. Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), SentinelOne's net loss widened from $68.6 million to $98.9 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, which excludes its stock-based compensation and other one-time expenses, its net loss widened from $39.9 million to $44.4 million, or $0.16 per share -- but still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.06.

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, Without a Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve hasn’t had much success so far in wrestling down sky-high inflation, but its monetary tightening campaign is having a major impact in deflating asset bubbles that swelled during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 4 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Attractive Returns

    As brokers have a deeper insight into stocks, one must follow rating upgrades before investing. We select United Therapeutics (UTHR), StoneCo (STNE), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and United Airlines (UAL), as these have seen rating upgrades.

  • Carvana stock collapses amid bankruptcy fears after creditor pact and another $1 price target

    Carvana shares spiraled Wednesday after the online car retailer’s biggest creditors reportedly signed an agreement to cooperate in potential restructuring negotiations as the company faces growing bankruptcy risk.

  • Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions

    Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund. Blackstone shares have lost 15% of their value since Dec. 1, when the New York-based firm disclosed it had for the first time limited redemptions from the REIT, which is marketed to high net-worth investors rather than institutional clients like pension funds and insurance firms.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in December

    The tech sector isn't the first sector many investors think of when it comes to dividend stocks. After all, tech may not have as many high-yielding stocks as sectors more typically associated with dividends, like financials, energy, or telecom. While the yields may not be as high as those in more mature sectors, I like the idea of combining the cutting-edge innovation and long-term growth of top tech stocks and supplementing them with quarterly dividend payments.

  • Exxon Mobil boosts stock buybacks and plans to double cash flow by 2027

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday it will buy back up to $50 billion in stock through 2024, including $15 billion in 2022. Exxon also plans to increase lower-emission efforts by 15% to roughly $17 billion through 2027. The oil major will keep capital expenditures flat at $20 billion to $25 billion through 2027. Overall, Exxon expects to double "potential" earnings and cash flow by 2027. Shares of Exxon Mobil rose 1.1% in premarket trades. The stock is up 69.4% so far in 2022, compared to a 7.5% dr

  • Tesla Stock Steady As Report Says Musk Could Pledge Shares To Back Twitter Loans

    Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that bankers could ask Elon Musk to use Tesla stock to back new Twitter margin loans.

  • Tensions Grew at Salesforce Between Co-CEOs Benioff and Taylor Ahead of Leadership Change

    Marc Benioff became frustrated about how his co-CEO Bret Taylor, who is set to exit the role, was spending his time, people familiar with the executives said.