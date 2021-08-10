Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market- Airbus SE, AltexSoft Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aviation crew management systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for improved operational efficiency.
The commercial aviation crew management systems market analysis includes Type segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the need for operational integrity as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aviation crew management systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Covers the Following Areas:
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Sizing
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Forecast
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Airbus SE
AltexSoft Inc.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Fujitsu Ltd.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
Hitit Computer Services
IBS Software Pvt. Ltd.
Information Systems Associates FZE
Sabre Corp.
The Boeing Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Core systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Additional systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
