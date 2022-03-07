U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

The Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 18.97 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the commercial building automation systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 18.

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243695/?utm_source=GNW
97 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial building automation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for comfort and foolproof security systems, demand for energy efficiency, and government regulations to reduce energy consumption. In addition, the demand for comfort and foolproof security systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The commercial building automation systems market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.

The commercial building automation systems market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Wired
• Wireless

By Geographic
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in the adoption of ai and IoT-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial building automation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the use of personnel assistant in commercial buildings and the emergence of wireless technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial building automation systems market covers the following areas:
• Commercial building automation systems market sizing
• Commercial building automation systems market forecast
• Commercial building automation systems market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial building automation systems market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand North America LLC, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies Plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the commercial building automation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243695/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


