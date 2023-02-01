Global Commercial Drone Applications Market Opportunity Report 2022: Advancements in Regulations Enable Drone Technology Improvements to Adapt to Existing Frameworks
Through this study, the publisher aims to provide the reader with an overview of the regulations shaping commercial drone applications worldwide, outline recent developments, and how they will enable industry growth. We focused on the regulatory frameworks of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, representing the largest commercial drone applications markets.
The study also provides insight into the rules that drone industry participants must follow to enter a new geographical market. Despite basic commonalities between national and international regulations, the main requirements for different types of drone operations differ significantly. Companies must comply with these regulations before expanding into new regions.
The author outlines the prerequisites required for specific drone operations in several countries, namely beyond visual line of sight and nighttime flights, to show drone businesses which countries and regions have adopted a permissive stance toward commercial drone operations.
Rising awareness among citizens on using drone platforms in public for commercial purposes and cooperation between regulators are crucial trends shaping regulatory development. Moreover, the use of conventional drone platforms for warfare purposes in the Russo-Ukrainian war is making many regulatory entities reluctant to enable the use of drones in public spaces.
Notably, the study offers stakeholders insights into growth opportunities related to regulatory development. The author anticipates medical drone deliveries in countries with an open stance toward drone use and regions leveraging regulatory sandboxes to enable regulations for new technological innovations to propel the commercial drone industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Regulatory Environment for Commercial Drone Applications
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Research Scope
Overview/Trends/Challenges
Overview of Commercial Drone Operations by Country
Representative National and International Regulatory Entities
Regulatory Framework for Commercial Drone Use by Country/Region
CAA's and EASA's Main Types of Drone Operations
Regulatory Framework Analysis by Specific Operation Conditions
Developments for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Regulations
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Commercial Drone Regulatory Framework Developments by Region
2022 Commercial Drone Applications Regulations - North America
2022 Commercial Drone Applications Regulations - South America
2022 Commercial Drone Applications Regulations - Europe
2022 Commercial Drone Applications Regulations - The Middle East
2022 Commercial Drone Applications Regulations - Africa
2022 Commercial Drone Applications Regulations - APAC
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems and Regulations
Growth Opportunity 2 - Regulatory Sandboxes for Technological Innovations
Growth Opportunity 3 - Drone Medical Deliveries in African Countries with Innovative Policy Frameworks
5. Key Conclusion
