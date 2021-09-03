Global Commercial Drones Markets Report 2021: Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027 - Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth
Global Commercial Drones Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Drones estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market
Outlook
A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and Civilian Applications
Recent Market Activity
Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth
Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand
Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market
Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market
Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market
Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in Commercial Sector
Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth
Automation - A Significant Area of Development
Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the Enterprise Sector
Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones
Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times
UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps
3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites
Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight
Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept
Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption
Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of Commercial Drones
Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in Commercial Applications
Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones
Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of Proprietary Drone Designs
