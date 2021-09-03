U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,466.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.75
    +15.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.30
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    +0.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,096.02
    +307.93 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.89
    +31.38 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.40
    +8.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Commercial Drones Markets Report 2021: Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027 - Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Drones Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Drones estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR

The Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market

  • Outlook

  • A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and Civilian Applications

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth

  • Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand

  • Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market

  • Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market

  • Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market

  • Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in Commercial Sector

  • Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 154 Featured)

  • AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)

  • Agribotix, LLC (USA)

  • Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (UK)

  • CyPhy Works, Inc. (USA)

  • Draganfly Innovations Inc. (Canada)

  • DroneDeploy (USA)

  • Drone Aviation Holding Corporation (USA)

  • EHang, Inc. (China)

  • Intel Corporation (USA)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

  • Parrot SA (France)

  • senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • PrecisionHawk (USA)

  • Prioria Robotics, Inc. (USA)

  • Sharper Shape Ltd. (Finland)

  • Skycatch, Inc. (USA)

  • SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • XAIRCRAFT Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Yuneec International Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth

  • Automation - A Significant Area of Development

  • Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the Enterprise Sector

  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones

  • Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times

  • UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps

  • 3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites

  • Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight

  • Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept

  • Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption

  • Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of Commercial Drones

  • Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in Commercial Applications

  • Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones

  • Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of Proprietary Drone Designs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhxc4x

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Set for Second Weekly Gain With U.S. Storm Impact Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly gain as traders weighed the impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. oil infrastructure, and ahead of key American jobs data.West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed on Friday, but 1.8% higher for the week. Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve with more than 90% of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production still shut after the hurricane, while Louisiana’s refineries are still reeling from the impact of the storm. The do

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    Investors and analysts say there is plenty of value to find in the sector.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Analyst defends AMC stock downgrade that has the 'apes' up in arms

    Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon defends his bearish downgrade on AMC, despite the uproar from hardcore fans of the stock.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

    C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 guidance. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $78 Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained C3.ai with a Buy and lowered the price target from $146 to $122 Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained C3.ai with an Underweight and lowered the price target