Global Commercial Greenhouse Market By Product Type, By Type, By Equipment, By Region, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market By Product Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others), By Type (Plastic Greenhouse v/s Glass Greenhouse), By Equipment (Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, Others), By Region, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The demand for food is increasing due to both population growth and the changing environmental conditions.



Due to the increased use of commercial greenhouse technology and the expanding employment of cutting-edge technologies in the agriculture sector, it is anticipated that the worldwide market for commercial greenhouses will see profitable opportunities in the forecast period.

A greenhouse that is utilized to raise crops for profit is known as a commercial greenhouse.The equipment and materials employed in the greenhouse have an effect on its production and raise its profitability.



In the commercial greenhouse, artificial technologies like coolers, heaters, lighting, and enough ventilation are used to boost the yield.To capture the sunshine and maintain a warm interior temperature, they cover the greenhouse with a variety of materials, including glass and plastic.



The greenhouse has proven to be beneficial in ensuring the production of required crops throughout the year.

The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented into product type, type, equipment, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the product type, the market is divided into fruits, vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, and others.



The vegetables segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The commercial greenhouse is a blessing for vegetable farming since it enables year-round vegetable growth without having to worry about temperature, changing weather patterns, and other factors.



Growing vegetables in greenhouses shield the plants from damaging elements, including pests, the elements, wind, and scorching heat. It offers the fertilization, humidity, moisture, light, and irrigation that are most conducive to the crop’s growth.

The major market players operating in the global commercial greenhouse market are Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Heliospectra AB, Nexus Corporation, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd, Poly-Tex, Inc., DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd., Rough Brothers Inc., Logiqs BV.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global commercial greenhouse market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global commercial greenhouse market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Product Type:

o Fruits

o Vegetables

o Flowers & Ornamentals

o Others

• Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type:

o Plastic Greenhouse

o Glass Greenhouse

• Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Equipment:

o Cooling Systems

o Heating Systems

o Others

• Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global commercial greenhouse market.



