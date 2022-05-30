U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.80
    +0.73 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2641
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4300
    +0.3450 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,619.10
    +1,424.50 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.07
    +38.57 (+6.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.61
    -1.85 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Global Commercial Helicopter Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Commercial Helicopter Market

Global Commercial Helicopter Market
Global Commercial Helicopter Market

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Helicopter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Light, Medium, Heavy), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial helicopter market size is projected to reach USD 8.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growth in gas and oil excretion and exploration activities and increased demand for air ambulances for medical purposes are expected to be the market drivers.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of rotorcraft in commercial applications in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and the European region is boosting the market growth. The emergence of COVID-19 created a significant impact on the business, specifically in the U.S, Asia Pacific, and Europe region, impacting the demand for helicopters, resulting in, late deliveries, the allowance of minimal staff at production facilities, manufacturing closure, and minimal equipment availability across all markets.

Furthermore, there has been a recent rise in demand for customized and luxurious helicopters in the transportation sphere, which is expected to increase with a growing preference for luxury and enhanced comfort among high-end business travelers. There has also been a noticeable increase in the purchase of new helicopters for activities like training, tourism, Firefighting application, enforcement of the law, and particularly for replacing older fleets and widening the application base.

Additionally, an increase in demand for changes in operational requirements, fuel-efficient rotorcraft, and expiring warranties are the key factors anticipated to be drivers of the market over the forecast period for new helicopters.

The North America market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing demand for rotorcraft in the oil and gas and renewable energy industries. The Asia Pacific market was valued at the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the easing of space rules and the rise of the regional aviation sector, countries like India and China are likely to emerge as fast-growing markets.

Commercial Helicopter Market Report Highlights

  • Growing adoption of advanced rotorcraft for public safety, law enforcement, and other parapublic uses will likely create several market growth prospects.

  • Manufacturers intend to expand low-noise and environmentally sustainable rotorcraft as more stringent regulatory standards designed to regulate emissions and noise pollution are adopted in developed economies such as the U.S.

  • The government purchases helicopters for military and navy use like passenger transport and cargo, information on the battlefield, anti-aircraft missiles, and anti-submarine mines. For instance, In June 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation signed a USD 375 Million agreement with the Indian Navy to customize anti-submarine warfare 24 Sikorsky MH-60R aircraft.

  • Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as investment in indigenous aviation, relaxation of airspace restrictions, rising tourism demand for rotorcraft, and infrastructure development in emerging economies are expected to drive the growth of commercial helicopters in the region.

  • R&D activities are expected to create significant growth opportunities for companies specializing in advanced rotorcraft development, such as optional rotorcraft, tilt rotorcraft, and co-axial rotors. .

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary & Market Snapshot
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Size & Growth Prospect
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5. Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1. Industry analysis-Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat from new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PEST Analysis
3.6. Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2018

Chapter 4. Commercial Helicopter Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.2. Helicopter Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2030
4.2.1. Light
4.2.1.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Medium
4.2.2.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.3. Heavy
4.2.3.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.4. Very Large
4.2.4.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Commercial Helicopter Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2030
5.2.1. Oil & Gas
5.2.1.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Transport
5.2.2.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.3. Medical Services
5.2.3.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.4. Law Enforcement & Public Safety
5.2.4.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.5. Others
5.2.5.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Profiles
7.1.1. Airbus S.A.S.
7.1.1.1. Company overview
7.1.1.2. Financial performance
7.1.1.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.1.4. Recent developments
7.1.2. Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.
7.1.2.1. Company overview
7.1.2.2. Financial performance
7.1.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.2.4. Recent developments
7.1.3. Enstrom Helicopter Corp.
7.1.3.1. Company overview
7.1.3.2. Financial performance
7.1.3.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.3.4. Recent developments
7.1.4. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
7.1.4.1. Company overview
7.1.4.2. Financial performance
7.1.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.4.4. Recent developments
7.1.5. Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.
7.1.5.1. Company overview
7.1.5.2. Financial performance
7.1.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.5.4. Recent developments
7.1.6. Leonardo S.P.A.
7.1.6.1. Company overview
7.1.6.2. Financial performance
7.1.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.6.4. Recent developments
7.1.7. Lockheed Martin Corporation
7.1.7.1. Company overview
7.1.7.2. Financial performance
7.1.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.7.4. Recent developments
7.1.8. MD Helicopters, Inc.
7.1.8.1. Company overview
7.1.8.2. Financial performance
7.1.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.8.4. Recent developments
7.1.9. Robinson Helicopter Company
7.1.9.1. Company overview
7.1.9.2. Financial performance
7.1.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.9.4. Recent developments
7.1.10. Russian Helicopters, JSC
7.1.10.1. Company overview
7.1.10.2. Financial performance
7.1.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.10.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vprt4q

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin lures inflation-weary Argentines despite crypto crash

    In the Crypstation cafe in downtown Buenos Aires, trendy young Argentines order their lattes and pastries surrounded by screens with real-time cryptocurrency price quotes and a huge neon Bitcoin logo. Savers in the South American nation are increasingly being drawn to cryptocurrency to offset years of painful inflation, now running near 60% - shrugging off a recent market crash and El Salvador's troubled experiment with virtual tender. "The local environment is pushing people to protect their capital in cryptocurrencies and so we see growth speeding up," said Mauro Liberman, 39, one of the founders of the cafe, which is aimed at promoting the use of digital tender.

  • ‘No Sane Person’ Would Believe Putin Is Seriously Ill, Says the Kremlin

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via ReutersPersistent rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from cancer can be laid to rest, according to his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” Lavrov—whose relationship the truth is at best sketchy—told France TF1 television. “You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches. I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumors desp

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • Genius Ways to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Barbara Corcoran on Elon Musk: 'I’d like to zip him in a Ziploc bag'

    Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran didn't mince words when asked about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior.

  • You could be a landlord for Amazon, FedEx and Walmart with these simple REITs that net up to a 4.4% yield

    Giving too much money to these giants? Then start collecting rent from them.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Global Stocks, U.S. Futures Move Higher on Memorial Day—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. trading will resume on Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday. Overseas markets are moving higher.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Extends Gains; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence is a massive growth sector, and these companies are harnessing its potential.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Stocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures advanced after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Euro-area bonds tumbled after inflation prints surprised to the upside.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman

  • Tesla Investors Are Getting Fed Up With Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

    Shares in the electric-car maker have lost a third of their value since April when Elon Musk disclosed his stake in the social-media platform.

  • When Not Just Any Dividend Stock Will Do

    If we can find high-quality stocks with high dividend yields, all the better. In this article, we'll take a look at three high-yield stocks that are also attractive on a total return basis. The company targets the lower end of the market with smaller, more attainable single-family homes in 15 states in the U.S. In addition, it has a mortgage-origination business for its homebuyers, insurance coverage for the homes it sells, and related products and services.

  • Lumber Prices Slump With Rising Interest Rates

    Prices have fallen more than 50% since March, when the Fed began raising borrowing costs to slow inflation.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.