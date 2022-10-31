U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.75
    -21.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,746.00
    -150.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,501.75
    -85.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.30
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -1.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.30
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    -0.48 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4660
    +1.0460 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.72
    +71.19 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.18
    +23.82 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.06
    +12.39 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Global Commercial Helicopter Market is Expected to Reach a Worth of US$ 11.5 Bn by the end of 2032, Based on a Projected CAGR of 6.4% Over Next Ten Years. Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Helicopters gaining traction as a way to increase connectivity and boost liveability of cities. Light Commercial Helicopters Market is expected to continue, with the predicted CAGR growing at 6% during the forecast period. Europe Commercial Helicopter Market forecasted CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial helicopter market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.5 Bn by 2032, with the market expanding at a positive CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021, the target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022. The elevated need for commercial helicopters in emergency services, VIP transport, military and defense activities, and oil and gas rigs as well as the replacement of older fleets propel the growth of the commercial helicopter market during the forecast period.

Helicopters ensure greater connectivity and liveability of cities which propels the market prospects for the same. The use of small aircraft in urban spaces at low altitudes bolsters connectivity and liveability of these urban cities by lessening congestion on important routes in cities. This augments the global sales of commercial helicopters. Besides, these helicopters- particularly the light type- are witnessing heightened demand from the public safety & law enforcement segment. Again, the use of electric power by these helicopters is improving safety, reducing the cost of operation, and lessening the noise component.

Request A Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3655

In addition, hybridized helicopters, which utilize the benefits of electric power along with capitalizing on the advantages of traditional aircraft exhibit strong market potential which, in turn, boosts the market prospects of commercial helicopters. These hybrid helicopters are good for the environment as they improve fuel economy and assist with emission reduction. All of these factors foster an atmosphere of growth for the commercial helicopter market during the forecast period.

“Rising need for replacement of older fleets along with a demand for advanced models of the target product will drive the global growth of the commercial helicopter market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • The commercial helicopter market in the United States will grow at 5.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 3.9 Bn by 2032.

  • In Europe, the commercial helicopter market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6%, arriving at a value of US$ 2.8 Bn during the assessment period.

  • By type, the light commercial helicopter segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2032.

  • Based on application, the public safety and law enforcement segment is leading the market with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Customization Before Buying, Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3655

Competitive Landscape 

Airbus S.A.S., Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korea Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Aircraft, and Robinson Helicopter Company among others are some of the major players in the commercial helicopter market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are concentrating on improving their current models, enhancing safety, and capitalizing on new technologies to cater to consumer demands. These firms are increasing investment in R&D activities for the automation of certain parts of the flying process to lessen the burden on the pilot. Joint ventures, agreements, and collaborations are certain other tactics adopted by some of these market participants.

More Insights into Commercial Helicopter Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global commercial helicopter market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of type (light, medium, heavy, very large), application (oil & gas, medical services, transport, law enforcement & public safety, other applications), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the light commercial helicopters segment will register heightened demand and grow at a CAGR of 6% during the projected period. These types of helicopters are of great need in police operations, surveillance, aerial inspections, and archeological or geographical surveys. In terms of application, the public safety and law enforcement segment is leading the market with a registered CAGR of 5.0% in the past. This segment is predicted to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the projected period.

Based on region, the commercial helicopters market in the European region will exhibit considerable growth during 2022-2032. The target market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in Europe owing to a surge in defense and emergency service spending. Increasing political tensions and the need to replace the aging fleet further aid the growth of the target market in this region. Thus, the commercial helicopter market will likely reach an estimated value of US$ 2.8 Bn in Europe by the end of 2032. In terms of country, the United States is anticipated to demonstrate remarkable market growth with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2032.

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-helicopter-market

Market Segments Covered In Commercial Helicopter Market Analysis

Commercial Helicopters Market by Type:

  • Light

  • Medium

  • Heavy

  • Very Large

Commercial Helicopters Market by Application:

  • Oil & Gas

  • Medical Services

  • Transport

  • Law Enforcement & Public Safety

  • Other Applications

Commercial Helicopters Market by Region:

  • North America Commercial Helicopters Market

  • Latin America Commercial Helicopters Market

  • Europe Preterm Commercial Helicopters Market

  • Asia Pacific Commercial Helicopters Market

  • Middle East & Africa Commercial Helicopters Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Ask an Analyst for More Info @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3655

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Bicycle Light Market : The global bicycle light market is set to be valued at US$ 1,236.4 Mn in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,454.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market :  The global automotive air intake manifold market was worth nearly US$ 31,325.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Sales in the market are slated to reach US$ 52,813.4 Mn by 2032.

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market :  The global plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) market is projected to have a healthy-paced CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 69,720.5 Million in 2022.

Real-Time Parking System Market : The global real-time parking system market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 40,523.3 Million in 2022. The overall market for real-time parking system is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 96,406.7 Million by the end of 2032.

Helicopter Wheels Market : The helicopter wheels market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The helicopter wheels market is currently valued at US$ 1826.96 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 3657.52 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 5 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday is widely expected to lift its target rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. On Friday, economists are expecting a gain of 195,000 nonfarm jobs.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says End of Fed Tightening Nearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The end of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates is approaching, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, who until recently was a prominent stock market bear who correctly predicted this year’s slump in equities.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • Is Meta's Stock Price Crash Justified?

    The social media giant turned metaverse pioneer has seen its stock price fall substantially since reporting third-quarter results.

  • Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PNO cut positions in Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder, and initiated a stake in Marsh & McLennan in the third quarter.

  • 11 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) are a few of the stocks that day traders should consider monitoring daily, as they’re […]

  • Here's Why NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Amazon Earnings: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See

    On Friday, shares of the e-commerce giant dropped following its release of a weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings report.

  • Should You Really Buy Upstart Stock Right Now?

    One of the market's biggest losers in 2022 is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Its stock price is down nearly 85% year-to-date and it appears nvestors have abandoned the stock, assuming its business model is broken. To understand what happened, we should first look at Upstart's business model.

  • Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today

    Chinese officials have periodically discussed plans to disrupt the dollar's dominance as a global currency, but Beijing this year has bought gold in record quantities.

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally's Fed Pivot Hopes Face Test; 5 Stocks Near Buys With Earnings Due

    The stock market rally faced hurdles last week but revved higher. Time to step on the gas? The Fed meeting looms large.

  • Investors Are Abandoning ETFs for Direct Indexing. Should You?

    ETFs made their debut in the '90s as a popular security that allowed investors to have an alternative to traditional stock purchases and mutual funds. Through ETFs, investors could obtain a passively managed portfolio with no minimum investment and various … Continue reading → The post So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    Growth stocks have witnessed a brutal sell-off in 2022 amid the broader market decline triggered by a hawkish Federal Reserve trying to control the surging inflation and macroeconomic headwinds that have given rise to the possibility of a recession in 2023. This explains why major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 18.7% and 30.9%, respectively, from recent highs. Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down nearly 60% in 2022, but they have multiplied investors' wealth significantly over the past five years despite this year's sell-off.

  • Why I Wouldn't Touch GameStop Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

    Despite dropping 33% year to date, GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is still up by a jaw-dropping 2,400% from the roughly $1.00 per share it was worth in early 2020. The company is flying high after the meme stock rally jacked up prices of heavily shorted equities. Founded in 1984, GameStop has its roots as a brick-and-motor retail chain focused on new and used video game software.

  • 20 Most Admired Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 most admired companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most admired companies in the world. It seems that most companies are facing a reckoning right now. While corporations have often been […]

  • Small-Cap Stocks Are ‘Spring-Loaded’ for Recovery. 7 to Buy Now, According to a Pro.

    Valuations have rarely been so depressed, says Teton Advisors’ Nicholas F. Galluccio. Why he’s bullish on regional bank shares.