The Global Commercial HVAC Market is forecast to grow by $24.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period

Global Commercial HVAC Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the commercial HVAC market and is forecast to grow by $24.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.

Our report on the commercial HVAC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of data centers, growth in construction market, and rising need for regulatory compliance in HVAC equipment.



The commercial HVAC market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Equipment

• Services



By Type

• Heat pump

• Furnaces

• Boilers

• Unitary heaters



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging smart and connected HVAC as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial HVAC market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward energy-efficient buildings/green buildings and growing adoption of advanced refrigerants in air conditioners will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial HVAC market covers the following areas:

• Commercial HVAC market sizing

• Commercial HVAC market forecast

• Commercial HVAC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial HVAC market vendors that include Arkema Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliances Co. Ltd. Also, the commercial HVAC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

