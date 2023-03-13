Global Commercial Printing Market Size/Share Projected to Exceed USD 574.12 Billion by 2030, at 2.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Commercial Printing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Lithography Printing); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global commercial printing market size/share was valued at USD 466.64 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 574.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period."

What is Commercial Printings? How Big is Commercial Printing Market Size & Share?

Commercial printing is printing for businesses. Companies use commercial printing services to produce a large volume of printed materials. The rapidly rising demand for the commercial printing market can be attributed to the fact that it is used by businesses to strengthen communication, drive sales and build brand awareness. Physical touchpoints, whether large or small, have to be created that reach the target audience.

The increasing need for businesses and enterprises for advertising materials such as brochures and pamphlets is driving the demand for commercial printing services. Advertising is one of the excellent marketing tools. Growing technological proliferation, such as faster presses and new color and toner technology, allows better production capabilities and superior quality. Further, technical development of printing techniques proves to offer cost-effectiveness and efficiency for bulk printing.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Acme Printing

Cenveo

RR Donnelley

Transcontinental Inc.

LSC Communications US LLC.

Gorham Printing Inc.

Dai Nippon Printing

The Magazine Printing Company

Cimpress plc

Quebecor World Inc.

Duncan Print Group

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing demand for packaging and labelling to push the market

The booming demand for packaging and labelling from the e-commerce industry contributes significantly to the growth of the target market. The commercial printing market size is expanding as the e-commerce vendors such as Amazon, eBay, and target are adopting innovative packaging solutions such as additive manufacturing and AI-powered design tools to improvise the packaging. Market players from the logistics, warehousing, and retail sectors are investing in hybrid print technologies. Hybrid technology helps in combining the benefits offered by analog and digital technologies.

Commercial printing market sales are soaring as the growing popularity of print is in demand amongst consumers. Print-on-demand is an order delivery method in which goods are printed as soon as an order is placed. POD allows users to get customized designs for a wide range of products. Increasing consumer preference for customization and personalization also contributes to target market growth.

Recent trends influencing the market

Packaging applications such as label printing to drive the market

Folding cartons, flexible packaging, and label printing are three packaging applications that require printing and cutting with folding cartons adding a few more processes to the file preparation and finishing.

With the rise in the digital delivery of information, commercial printers have been imbibing digital technologies to enhance packaging print quality. Quick response codes have become a basic mainstream print on product packaging to be scanned with a smartphone for additional display of data such as product info and promotional content.

Segmentation assessment

The lithography printing segment dominated the market

Based on printing technology, the lithography printing segment dominated the market due to the rising demand for printing in packaging-related applications. Lithography technology has several benefits, such as consistent and excellent imaging quality, which encourages more usage. Commercial printing market demand is on the rise as lithographic printing is perfect for high-volume static mailings such as directory and product advertising.

The advertising segment will account for a higher share of the market

Based on application, the advertising segment will account for a higher market share. One of the elements fuelling the segment's expansion is the legal requirement for packaging printing on goods, including prescription medications, cigarettes, and alcoholic beverages. Commercial printing market trends include print advertisements covering events, offering in-depth analysis, and disseminating news and promotions in vast quantities increasing conversion rates and enhancing trustworthiness.

Commercial Printing Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

Advancements in the print sector to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the most significant commercial printing market share due to advances in the print sector, such as digital technologies, notably in China and India are the growth facilitating factors in the region. Due to these advancements' high-speed capabilities, conventional printers have been supplanted by high-tech commercial printers.

North America also dominated the market share due to rising demand for commercial printing for marketing, packaging, labeling, and advertising. Further, it is projected that the presence of essential firms in areas such as Quad/Graphics Inc., Acme Printing, Cenevo, and RR Donnelley, will further spur the industry's expansion.

Browse the Detail Report "Commercial Printing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Lithography Printing); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-printing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the commercial printing market report based on printing technology, application, and region:

By Printing Technology Outlook

Digital Printing

Lithography Printing

By Application Outlook

Packaging

Advertising

Publication

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

