Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size & Analysis
BlackSky, European Space Imaging, Galileo Group, Inc., ImageSat, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Airbus S.A.S., SpaceKnow Inc. and Telespazio France, among others, are some of the key players in the commercial satellite imaging market.
Brooklyn, New York, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 12.3% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is projected to increase during the forecast period as more satellite imagery is used for commercial reasons, including those related to energy, agriculture, and the military. Additionally, the market has benefited from the increased demand for high-resolution and contemporary satellite images in the areas of national development administration, national military organization, emergency services, and environmental protection.
Key Market Insights
As per the end-user outlook, the government segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the application outlook, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment holds the largest share in the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping
Natural Resource Management
Surveillance and Security
Conservation and Research
Disaster Management
Defense and Intelligence
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Government
Construction
Transportation, and Logistics
Military and Defence
Forestry and Agriculture
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
