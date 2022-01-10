U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

The global commercial space payload market is expected to reach $56.32 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The increasing number of satellite constellations for applications such as communication, technology development, Earth observation, and remote sensing is expected to be the major driving factors for the market.

New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Space Payload Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Payload, Orbit, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196265/?utm_source=GNW


Market Segmentation

Commercial Space Payload Market by Application

Communication application is anticipated to witness huge growth over the forecast period and has a major market share in 2020 due to the increasing demand for remote sensing, Earth observation, and navigation, surveillance, satellite internet. Growing demand for navigation among consumers has also propelled the private players to enter the segment.

Commercial Space Payload Market by Region

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global communication space payload market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aerojet Rocketdyne, Ariane Group, Exotrail, Space X, and Enpulsion for commercial payload launches.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Airbus S.A.S, Ariane Group, Astrocast, Black sky Global (Blacksky Technology Inc.), Blue Origin, LLC, Capella Space, GomSpace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oneweb, Planet IQ, Planet Labs, Spaceflight, SpaceX, Thales Alenia Space, Tyvak, United Launch Alliance, LLC

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the commercial space payload market.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Russia
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196265/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


