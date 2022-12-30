The Global Commercial Telematics Market is expected to grow by $13014 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Commercial Telematics Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the commercial telematics market and it is poised to grow by $13014 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance, globalization of telematics supply chains, and government initiatives encouraging the use of telematics.



The commercial telematics market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Embedded systems

• Tethered systems

• Smartphone integration systems



By Product

• Solutions

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advanced analytics on telematics data to reduce the severity of risks as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial telematics market growth during the next few years. Also, optimized customer communication with insurance telematics and the adoption of high-bandwidth automotive networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial telematics market covers the following areas:

• Commercial telematics market sizing

• Commercial telematics market forecast

• Commercial telematics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial telematics market vendors that include AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, MiX Telematics Ltd., Navistar International Corp., OCTO Telematics S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, SmartDrive Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the commercial telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

