Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for Professional Entertainment Growth Opportunities: Featuring Training for UAS Videography & UAS Light Shows as a Replacement for Fireworks
DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for Professional Entertainment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for professional entertainment market, highlighting the main causes of growth.
Similar to other UAS markets, commercial UAS for professional entertainment has been growing rapidly in the past decade, witnessing important technological advancements, an evolving competitive landscape, and the entry of new market participants every year. The use of UAS in the entertainment industry helps market participants meet UN Sustainable Development Goals, and this study explains how.
The study segments the market into 3 main categories - UAS videography, UAS light shows, and first-person view (FPV) UAS racing. The study lists these segments' competitors, including manufacturers, service providers, and simulator developers.
Anticipated technological developments will be the major growth driver; nevertheless, the market is currently restrained by global supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian war. The entertainment industry is also sensitive to economic fluctuations, which restrains its growth. The global regulatory framework plays a key role in this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Professional Entertainment Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Purpose and Overview
Trends and Challenges
Segmentation
UAS Videography
UAS Light Shows
Representative Companies Offering UAS Light Shows
FPV UAS Racing
Regulatory Framework
Meeting UN SDGs
Key Competitors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3 Commercial UAS Professional-entertainment
Growth Opportunity 1: Training for UAS Videography
Growth Opportunity 2: UAS for Cinematographic Videography
Growth Opportunity 3: UAS Light Shows as a Replacement for Fireworks
Key Conclusions
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkf3h5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-unmanned-aerial-systems-uas-for-professional-entertainment-growth-opportunities-featuring-training-for-uas-videography---uas-light-shows-as-a-replacement-for-fireworks-301808430.html
SOURCE Research and Markets