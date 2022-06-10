U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Global Commercial Unmanned Maritime Systems Market Report 2022: Important Applications in the UMSM Market on a Global Scale and How International Developments are Shaping it

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Unmanned Maritime Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The current market size for commercial UMS is roughly $698.9 million, with a yearly growth rate of 5.3% and is expected to be worth more than $906.0 million by 2026. The vast majority of this demand comes from the oil and gas industry.

The purpose of this study is to highlight the most important applications in the unmanned maritime systems (UMS) market on a global scale and discuss how international developments are shaping it.

This analysis draws from internal databases, industry papers, academic articles, trade magazines, and news sites specialized in unmanned systems and technology. The analyst also conducted interviews with industry participants to gather deeper insights from users and manufacturers about the UMS landscape.

For practical purposes, UMS is divided into 2 segments: unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and underwater unmanned vehicles (UUVs). Due to their history of proven commercial success in the oil and gas industry, UUVs hold the majority of the market share.

Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe are causing significant alterations in the global oil and gas industry: petrol prices are rising rapidly and several countries are looking for new sources to reduce dependence on Russian oil. As a result, oil production is bound to increase around the world in the next 3 years, and many UMS (particularly underwater systems) will play a key role in this development, allowing oil production to scale in regions where oil extraction is performed off-shore.

Furthermore, demand for this type of unmanned system will increase as oil and gas companies try to lower costs to keep petrol prices competitive. However, the biggest factors driving market growth are the environmental benefits of using these systems. UMS, especially those that rely on alternative energy sources for propulsion, have a much lower carbon footprint than manned vessels, helping companies cut down their carbon emissions significantly.

While UMS can be used simultaneously with other unmanned platforms, particularly aerial, there are few partnerships in place that enable unmanned-unmanned teaming applications. Furthermore, while several governments have increased spending on UMS technology to improve their military capabilities, commercial end users may not benefit from doing so because the improvements prioritized by the military do not always align with what businesses need for their applications.

Another restraint to growth comes from the price points of maritime systems, which are the highest among all types of unmanned vehicles.

In conclusion, this study details the most important growth opportunities for both manufacturers and businesses looking to implement unmanned solutions. Overall, the oil and gas industry represents the most significant opportunity for UMS market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Maritime Systems (UMS)

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose/Overview/Trends/Challenges: Commercial UMS

  • United Nations SDGs and the Global Commercial UMS Market

  • Commercial UMS Platform Segmentation

  • Key Application Areas for Commercial USV

  • Key Application Areas for Commercial UUV

  • Representative Industry Participants

  • Commercial UMS in 2021 & 2022

  • Commercial UMS OEMs: Companies to Watch

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Teaming of Maritime-Aerial Unmanned Systems for Commercial Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 2: AUVs for Oil & Gas Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 3: USVs for Autonomous Shipping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w3vw3


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


