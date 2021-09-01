Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market Report 2021-2027 - Manufacturers Engage in Product Development Activities Based on the Changing Market Needs and Regulatory Environment
This study presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the global commercial vehicle coatings market. It takes into account volume shipment and revenue generated from commercial vehicle coatings from 2017 to 2027.
Revenue is recorded at the manufacturer level. Coatings in this study are defined as OEM and refinish coatings used on the exterior surfaces of on-road commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks, buses and coaches, and light commercial vehicles. This study excludes the interior coatings used in commercial vehicles.
The coatings market is primarily divided into two major product groups - OEM coatings and refinish coatings - and these are further analysed based on the sub-product types (primers, e-coats, basecoats, clearcoats, and monocoats), the resin chemistries used (such as epoxy, PU, acrylic, and polyester) and the formulation technologies employed (solvent borne, waterborne, and powder).
Though the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global commercial vehicle coatings market, a revival since 2021, with the disbursement of various vaccines developed around the world is anticipated to help bring the market to growth during the forecast period.
Manufacturers engage in product development activities based on the changing market needs and regulatory environment. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this industry.
Key Issues Addressed
What stage is the market lifecycle at, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?
What are the growth opportunities among solvent-borne and waterborne and powder technology based products?
How is the current regional market scenario expected to shape the market for commercial vehicle coatings?
What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?
What is the competitive structure of the market like, and what direction is it expected to go to in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market - Scope of Analysis
Commercial Vehicle Coatings Segmentation
OEM Coatings Segmentation
Refinish Coatings Segmentation
Commercial Vehicle Coatings Geographic Segmentation
Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market - 2020 Snapshot
Key Growth Metrics for Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Forecast Assumptions - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Volume Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Other Major Factors Affecting the Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Timeline of Adoption of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles and its Impact on the Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Value Chain - OEM Coatings
Value Chain - Refinish Coatings
Revenue Share - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Revenue Share Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Competitive Environment - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM Coatings
OEM Coatings - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics for OEM Coatings
Growth Drivers for OEM Coatings
Growth Driver Analysis for OEM Coatings
Growth Restraints for OEM Coatings
Growth Restraint Analysis for OEM Coatings
Graphical Summary of the Drivers and Restraints
Revenue and Volume Forecast - OEM Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - OEM Coatings
Revenue Forecast by Region - OEM Coatings
Volume Forecast by Region - OEM Coatings
Volume Forecast Analysis by Regions - OEM Coatings
Revenue Forecast by Product Type - OEM Coatings
Volume Forecast by Product Type - OEM Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - OEM Coatings
Volume Forecast by Chemistry - OEM Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Technology - OEM Coatings
Volume Forecast by Technology - OEM Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
Average Prices - OEM Coatings
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Refinish Coatings
Refinish Coatings - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics for Refinish Coatings
Growth Drivers for Refinish Coatings
Growth Driver Analysis for Refinish Coatings
Growth Restraints for Refinish Coatings
Growth Restraint Analysis for Refinish Coatings
Summary of the Drivers and Restraints
Revenue and Volume Forecast - Refinish Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Refinish Coatings
Revenue Forecast by Region - Refinish Coatings
Volume Forecast by Region - Refinish Coatings
Volume Forecast Analysis by Regions - Refinish Coatings
Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Refinish Coatings
Volume Forecast by Product Type - Refinish Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Refinish Coatings
Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Refinish Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Technology - Refinish Coatings
Volume Forecast by Technology - Refinish Coatings
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
Average Prices - Refinish Coatings Market
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships With LCV OEMs, 2021
Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening Capabilities to Address Local Needs, 2021
Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Customised Monocoats for Developing Economies, 2021
Growth Opportunity 4: Targeted Marketing for Refinish of Ageing and Imported Vehicles, 2021
6. Next Steps
