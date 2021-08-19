Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2027 - Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Telematics Shapes the Future of Automobiles in the 21st Century by Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence

Recent Market Activity

Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Market Overview

Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth of Telematics in the CV Market

Growing Production of CVs

Automobile Electronification

Growing ITS Investments

The Rise of Connected Vehicles

Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry

Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of the Market

One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future

Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes

A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends

Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth of CV Telematics

Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics

Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value From Emerging Big Data Technologies

Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data

Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance

UBI Pricing Scheme

Advantages & Challenges

Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry

Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics

Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics

Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics

Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth

Challenges to Growth: A Review

Concerns Over Driver Distraction

Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

