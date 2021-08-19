U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.01
    +3.74 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,883.19
    -77.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,538.48
    +12.56 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,133.96
    -24.82 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.10
    -1.36 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7840
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,645.93
    +1,793.58 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.30
    +65.25 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2027 - Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR

The Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Telematics Shapes the Future of Automobiles in the 21st Century by Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Market Overview

  • Market Outlook

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)

  • AirIQ, Inc. (Canada)

  • Agero, Inc. (USA)

  • BOX Telematics Ltd. (UK)

  • BSM Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

  • CalAmp (USA)

  • Ctrack (UK)

  • Davis Instruments (USA)

  • Fleetmatics Group PLC (Ireland)

  • Geotab, Inc. (Canada)

  • Intelligent Telematics (Ireland)

  • Omnitracs, LLC (USA)

  • OnStar Corporation (USA)

  • Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)

  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (USA)

  • Telit Wireless Solutions (UK)

  • Transport Management Solutions Ltd. (UK)

  • Trimble Transport & Logistics (Belgium)

  • Zonar Systems (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth of Telematics in the CV Market

  • Growing Production of CVs

  • Automobile Electronification

  • Growing ITS Investments

  • The Rise of Connected Vehicles

  • Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry

  • Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations

  • Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

  • Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of the Market

  • One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future

  • Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes

  • A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends

  • Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth of CV Telematics

  • Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics

  • Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value From Emerging Big Data Technologies

  • Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data

  • Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance

  • UBI Pricing Scheme

  • Advantages & Challenges

  • Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry

  • Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics

  • Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics

  • Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics

  • Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth

  • Challenges to Growth: A Review

  • Concerns Over Driver Distraction

  • Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest Of World

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 75

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uxaky

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-vehicle-telematics-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-37-3-billion-by-2027---aftermarket-telematics-emerges-over-the-horizon-to-compete-with-oem-embedded-telematics-301359105.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Why Shares of DLocal Limited Are Skyrocketing Today

    Management reported strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, and shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), an online-payments services provider that focuses on emerging markets, are soaring today.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.

  • Baron Funds Maintains Positive Outlook in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Despite its Poor Q2 Performance

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 4.65% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, below both its MSCI Real Estate and MSCI US REIT benchmarks that […]

  • ‘The biggest concern in the equity market would be a taper tantrum’: Expert

    Megan Horneman, Verdence Capital Advisors Director of Portfolio Strategy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss outlook on the overall market, tapering from the Federal Reserve, and potential market impacts from geopolitical tensions.