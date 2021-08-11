U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Global Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $9,148.1 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive [186 Pages] Report by Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

The global communication intelligence (COMINT) market is anticipated to surge exponentially due to the increasing expenditure on defensive equipment among countries in order to maximize their strategic power. Vehicle-mounted sub-segment is expected to be profitable. Man-portable sub-segment is estimated to be most lucrative. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market.

New York, USA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global communication intelligence (COMINT) market is expected to generate a revenue of $9,148.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027), increasing from $5,779.5 million back in 2019. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8420

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The global communication intelligence (COMINT) market is partially affected from pandemic due to the closure of industries which has affected the manufacturing and supply chain operations of the market. Nonetheless, the demand for defensive equipment among countries will hardly be affected, due to their importance in the maintaining national security.

Dynamics of the Market

Driver: Due to an increase in illicit and criminal activities around the world, there is a subsequent reliance on communication intelligence and surveillance in various countries for the protection of the people living in those countries. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global communication intelligence (COMINT) market.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8420

Restraint: Cost involved in the deployment of communication intelligence (COMINT) systems are quite high, which is expected to impede the growth of the market.

Opportunities: With rigorous technological advancements in communication intelligence (COMINT) systems, they are used in cyber-surveillance, eavesdropping, spectrum mapping, and so on. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global communication intelligence (COMINT) market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments depending on platform, mobility, and regional outlook.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Platform: Vehicle-Mounted Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The vehicle-mounted sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $1,488.1 million during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%, increasing from $895.1 back in 2019. The increasing case of naval entanglements and conflicts are expected to surge the growth of vehicle-mounted sub-segment.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Mobility: Man-Portable Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The man-portable sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $4,842.3 million during the forecast period, increasing from $2,992.2 million back in 2019. Man-portable type of COMINT systems help to intercept radio frequency signals that enable access to enemy’s data. Thus, the man-portable sub-segment is likely to observe significant growth in the future.

Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific communication intelligence (COMINT) market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $2,398.2 million, increasing from $1,434.3 million back in 2019. The region is subjected to a high-level application of enhanced technologies, which is expected to drive the growth of communication intelligence (COMINT) market in the region.

Key Players of the Market

• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Raytheon Company
• General Dynamics Corporation
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Thales Group
• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
• BAE Systems
• Elbit Systems Ltd.
• Rheinmetall AG
• HENSOLDT
• Avantix SAS

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in September 2020, Rohde & Schwarz, a dominant naval communications intelligence solutions provider, developed a multichannel communication intelligence (COMINT) system that can maximize surveillance abilities.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Point of Sale Software Market https://www.researchdive.com/8423/point-of-sale-software-market

Quantum Computing Market https://www.researchdive.com/8332/quantum-computing-market

Payment Processing Solutions Market https://www.researchdive.com/416/payment-processing-solutions-market

CONTACT: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521


