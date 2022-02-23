Global Community Oncology Services Market Growth Forecasts 2022-2026: A $74.87 Billion Market in 2026, Expanding at a CAGR of 1.5%

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Cancer Type, Therapy Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global community oncology services market is expected to increase from $70.06 billion in 2021 to $70.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The market is expected to reach $74.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%.



The lower-cost care in community oncology centers is anticipated to boost the demand for the community oncology service market. The cancer care services are considered to be cost-effective in community oncology centers as compared to hospitals.



Major companies are undergoing various acquisition and research collaboration in the community oncology services market to expand their services and offerings, which is gaining significant popularity over the recent years.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

It places the market within the context of the wider community oncology services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The community oncology services market section of the report gives context.

It compares the community oncology services market with other segments of the community oncology services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, community oncology services indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Small Community Oncology Clinics; Medium Community Oncology Clinics; Large Community Oncology Clinics

By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer; Lung Cancer; Kidney Cancer; Liver Cancer; Ovarian Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Skin Cancer; Pancreatic Cancer; Blood Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Others

By Therapy Type: Medical Oncology; Radiation Oncology; Surgical Oncology; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Companies Mentioned

Community Care Physicians P.C.

Nebraska Cancer Specialists

US Oncology Inc.(McKesson Corporation)

Tufts Medical Center

Doctors Medical Center

Oncology Specialists S.C.

Baptist Cancer Center

