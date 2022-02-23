U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.25
    +22.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,672.00
    +147.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,979.00
    +116.25 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.70
    +9.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.64
    -0.27 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    -10.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.16
    +0.41 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0750
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,851.19
    +1,233.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.93
    +55.63 (+6.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.61
    +24.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Community Oncology Services Market Growth Forecasts 2022-2026: A $74.87 Billion Market in 2026, Expanding at a CAGR of 1.5%

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Community Oncology Services Market

Global Community Oncology Services Market
Global Community Oncology Services Market

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Cancer Type, Therapy Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global community oncology services market is expected to increase from $70.06 billion in 2021 to $70.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The market is expected to reach $74.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%.

The lower-cost care in community oncology centers is anticipated to boost the demand for the community oncology service market. The cancer care services are considered to be cost-effective in community oncology centers as compared to hospitals.

Major companies are undergoing various acquisition and research collaboration in the community oncology services market to expand their services and offerings, which is gaining significant popularity over the recent years.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

  • It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • It places the market within the context of the wider community oncology services market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

  • It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

  • Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The community oncology services market section of the report gives context.

  • It compares the community oncology services market with other segments of the community oncology services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

  • It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, community oncology services indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Small Community Oncology Clinics; Medium Community Oncology Clinics; Large Community Oncology Clinics

  • By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer; Lung Cancer; Kidney Cancer; Liver Cancer; Ovarian Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Skin Cancer; Pancreatic Cancer; Blood Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Others

  • By Therapy Type: Medical Oncology; Radiation Oncology; Surgical Oncology; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • Community Care Physicians P.C.

  • Nebraska Cancer Specialists

  • US Oncology Inc.(McKesson Corporation)

  • Tufts Medical Center

  • Doctors Medical Center

  • Oncology Specialists S.C.

  • Baptist Cancer Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbpcj4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – this is a record for the miner and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend After Posting Record 2021 Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Why Macy's Stock Dropped Today

    A requested spinoff will not occur, but the retailer could emerge stronger as an omnichannel leader.

  • Ocugen Stock to $10? This Analyst Thinks So

    Tuesday turned out to be a good day for Ocugen (OCGN) investors. Shares took off after the company disclosed that the FDA had removed the clinical hold placed on the investigational new drug (IND) application for Covaxin. This is the Covid-19 vaccine the company has acquired the US rights for from India-based Bharat. Recall, shares sunk in November after the FDA put a clinical hold on the IND. Lifting the halt will give Ocugen the opportunity to move forward with a Phase 3 immuno-bridging study,

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.