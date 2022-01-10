U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Global Community Oncology Services Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global community oncology services market is expected to decline from $70.98 billion in 2020 to $70.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3%.

The slow decline is attributed to COVID-19 restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $69.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -0.2%.

Major players in the community oncology services market are Community Care Physicians P.C., Nebraska Cancer Specialists, US Oncology, Inc. (McKesson Corporation), Tufts Medical Center, Doctors Medical Center, Oncology Specialists, S.C., and Baptist Cancer Center.

The community oncology services market consists of sales of community oncology services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) of health practitioners who practice community oncology as a private physician-owned business not part of a hospital or academic or medical teaching institution.

The community oncology practice may be only a single oncologist, with one office and a support staff of physician extenders, nurses, pharmacists, or pharmacy technicians and other staff. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Coronavirus outbreak is likely to act as a major restraint for the growth of the community oncology services market during the forecast period. The coronavirus outbreak has caused a rapid decline in overall oncology in-person services, subsequently impacting the community oncology services market.

In May 2019, Amgen announced its decision to collaborate with community oncology service providers such as US Oncology Research and TRIO-US to enhance access by community centers to innovative oncology clinical research. This collaboration is expected to allow Amgen to significantly expand its clinical research footprint to more than 200 patient care sites across the U.S. and help community centers reach more than 900,000 new patients each year with investigational medicines.

The lower-cost care in community oncology centers is anticipated to boost the demand for the community oncology service market. The cancer care services are considered to be cost-effective in community oncology centers as compared to hospitals. According to the Community Oncology Alliance's report published in October 2018, the cost of cancer care per patient per month for various tumors in community-based clinics (CCs) was approximately $12,000 whereas the cost of cancer care in hospital-based oncology clinics (HCs) was about $20,000.

Furthermore, the cost per patient per month for treatment of chemotherapy in a community setting was nearly $5,000 compared to around $8,500 in hospital-based clinics. Hence, the low cost of community oncology settings or community oncology centers is expected to drive the demand for the community oncology services market over the forecast years.

Major companies are undergoing various acquisition and research collaboration in the community oncology services market to expand their services and offerings, which is gaining significant popularity over the recent years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Community Oncology Services Market Characteristics

3. Community Oncology Services Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Community Oncology Services

5. Community Oncology Services Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Community Oncology Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Community Oncology Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Community Oncology Services Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Community Oncology Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Small Community Oncology Clinics

  • Medium Community Oncology Clinics

  • Large Community Oncology Clinics

6.2. Global Community Oncology Services Market, Segmentation by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Breast Cancer

  • Lung Cancer

  • Kidney Cancer

  • Liver Cancer

  • Ovarian Cancer

  • Prostate Cancer

  • Skin Cancer

  • Pancreatic Cancer

  • Blood Cancer

  • Colorectal Cancer

  • Others

6.3. Global Community Oncology Services Market, Segmentation by therapy Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Medical Oncology

  • Radiation Oncology

  • Surgical Oncology

  • Others

7. Community Oncology Services Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Community Oncology Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Community Oncology Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Community Care Physicians P.C.

  • Nebraska Cancer Specialists

  • US Oncology Inc.(McKesson Corporation)

  • Tufts Medical Center

  • Doctors Medical Center

  • Oncology Specialists S.C.

  • Baptist Cancer Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3trd1k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


