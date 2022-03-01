U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.34
    +2.93 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1125
    -0.0097 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0097 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9000
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,142.30
    +876.38 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.59
    +9.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - by Disease Type, Mode of Operation, Product, Animal Type and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market Research Report by Disease Type, by Mode of Operation, by Product, by Animal Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 532.10 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 569.98 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% to reach USD 819.28 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Disease Type, the market was studied across Otitis Externa, Otitis Interna, and Otitis Media.

  • Based on Mode of Operation, the market was studied across Oral and Topical.

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Aminoglycosides, Anti-bacterial, Anti-fungal, Corticosteroids, and Fluoroquinolones.

  • Based on Animal Type, the market was studied across Cats and Dogs.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market, including Calder Vets Ltd., Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc., Penn Veterinary Supply, Inc., Piedmont Animal Health, Inc., VCA Inc., Vedco, Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Vetruus Ltd., Virbac S.A., Wedgewood Village Pharmacy, LLC, and Zoetis Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising Number of Pet Owners and Awareness About Animal Hygiene
5.1.1.2. Growing Incidences of Ear Diseases in Pets Associated with a Bacterial Infection
5.1.1.3. Protection of Humans Against Zoonotic
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Cost of Purchasing and Maintaining the Equipment
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. New Enhancements and Advancements in the Animal Ear Infection Treatments
5.1.3.2. Strategic Collaborations Along with Emergence of Market Players Across the Developing Economies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complications after Several Treatments of Ear Infection
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market, by Disease Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Otitis Externa
6.3. Otitis Interna
6.4. Otitis Media

7. Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market, by Mode of Operation
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Oral
7.3. Topical

8. Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market, by Product
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aminoglycosides
8.3. Anti-bacterial
8.4. Anti-fungal
8.5. Corticosteroids
8.6. Fluoroquinolones

9. Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market, by Animal Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cats
9.3. Dogs

10. Americas Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Calder Vets Ltd.
14.2. Ceva Sante Animale
14.3. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
14.4. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
14.5. Merck & Co., Inc.
14.6. Penn Veterinary Supply, Inc.
14.7. Piedmont Animal Health, Inc.
14.8. VCA Inc.
14.9. Vedco, Inc.
14.10. Vetoquinol S.A.
14.11. Vetruus Ltd.
14.12. Virbac S.A.
14.13. Wedgewood Village Pharmacy, LLC
14.14. Zoetis Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wehan

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-companion-animal-ear-infection-treatment-market-2021-to-2026---by-disease-type-mode-of-operation-product-animal-type-and-region-301493173.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Why Tesla, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine seems to be causing collateral damage in the automotive market today. As of 12:40 p.m., shares of both Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down steeply -- 6.9% and 5%, respectively. Rival electric car specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is tumbling a bit, too.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Russian banking system 'on the brink' amid dash for cash

    Russia's banking system is "on the brink of crisis" as customers queued up outside branches to withdraw cash.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Novavax Stock Jumped Today Then Fell -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors have a reason to be optimistic about Novavax's fortunes -- at least over the near term.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Microsoft Has Sad News

    The Microsoft family is in mourning. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. "Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed and Burned Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went down in flames on Tuesday, plunging as much as 12.9%. The catalyst that sent the tech giant lower was an earnings report that fell short in a number of crucial areas. Sea Limited generated fourth-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion, which soared 106% year over year, resulting in gross profits that surged 146%.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.