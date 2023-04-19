Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Forecast to 2027: Growing Awareness About Physical Rehabilitation Therapies as a Drug-free and Non-invasive Treatment Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2021 which expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 13.23 % from 2022-2027.

Company Profiles

Back on Track Veterinary Rehabilitation Center LLC

Animal Acupuncture and Rehabilitation Center

BARC

Treasure Coast Animal Rehab & Fitness

Animal Rehab Center of Michigan

Blue Springs Animal Rehabilitation Center

Essex Animal Hospital

Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital

Butterwick animal rehab clinic Ltd

Animal Rehab and Conditioning Center

Companion Animal Health (a part of LiteCure, LLC and DJO Global) is an animal health firm dedicated to enhancing animals' quality of life through innovative health care solutions that are designed to give superior outcomes at every stage of care.



Market Drivers



Growing awareness among veterinarians and pet parents about physical rehabilitation therapies as a drug-free and non-invasive treatment for companion animals, improving trends in pet humanization, and an increase in the incidence of orthopedics and musculoskeletal problems, along with associated surgery rates, are some of the key factors driving the market.



Market Opportunities



Increased training programmes for pet rehabilitation, as well as its widespread acceptance among veterinary practitioners and therapists, are opening up new market opportunities. The American Society of Rehabilitation Veterinarians, for example, claims that physical rehabilitation is a fast growing profession in the veterinary industry with expanding educational possibilities. It increases the number of trained, certified, and licenced personnel who are involved in rehabilitation practices.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant detrimental influence on the market, particularly in the year 2020. The proclamation of a nationwide and statewide lockdown resulted in movement restrictions and the closure of vet rehabilitation institutions. Due to the forced termination of rehab programmes, it created barriers for veterinarians, rehabilitators, and pet parents in receiving physical therapy for their pet animals.



Market Segmentation



The Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market is segmented into Animal, Therapy Type Indication, and End-use. Based on the Indication, the market is segmented into Post-surgery, Traumatic Injuries, Acute & Chronic Diseases, Developmental Abnormality, and Other Indications.

Story continues

Further, market is segmented into The End-use, the market is segmented into near Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals, Rescue & Shelter Homes, Others. By Therapy Type, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Exercises, Manual Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Hot & Cold Therapies, Electro Therapies, Acupuncture, Shockwave Therapy, and Other Therapies.



Regional Analysis



Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the market, accounting for the largest share of revenue.

The region's significant proportion is due to the region's huge presence of pet rehabilitation centres, rising pet ownership and pet service expenditure, increased knowledge of physical rehab therapies among veterinarians and pet owners, and improved veterinary rehab infrastructure with modern equipment. Another element driving market growth is the expanding number of veterinary facilities with registered and accredited veterinarians who also offer rehabilitation therapy.



Market Taxonomy

By Animal

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Therapy Type

Therapeutic Exercises

Manual Therapy

Hydrotherapy

Hot & Cold Therapies

Electro Therapies

Acupuncture

Shockwave Therapy

Other Therapies

By Indication

Post-surgery

Traumatic Injuries

Acute & Chronic Diseases

Developmental Abnormality

Other Indications

By End-use

Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals

Rescue & Shelter Homes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utmfbu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-companion-animal-rehabilitation-services-market-forecast-to-2027-growing-awareness-about-physical-rehabilitation-therapies-as-a-drug-free-and-non-invasive-treatment-drives-growth-301801762.html

SOURCE Research and Markets