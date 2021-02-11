Global Companion Diagnostic Markets Report 2021: Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics Become the Norm for Diagnostics?
The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics, by Funding Source and Application with Customized Forecasting/Analysis, COVID-19 Updates, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics become the norm for diagnostics?
Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is finally moving out of the lab and into the clinic. Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. But COVID-19 is impacting healthcare treatment everywhere and lowering demand for specialized cancer testing. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.
Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Companion Diagnostic Market - Strategic Situation Analysis
Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Companion Diagnostics?
1.2 The Personalized Medicine Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.4 Methodology
1.5 A Spending Perspective on Clinical Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Office Labs
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics
2.2.1 Basics
2.2.2 Method
2.2.3 Disease risk assessment
2.2.4 Applications
2.2.5 Diagnosis and intervention
2.2.5.1 Companion Diagnostics
2.2.6 Drug development and usage
2.2.7 Respiratory proteomics
2.2.8 Cancer genomics
2.2.9 Population screening
2.2.10 Challenges
2.2.11 Regulatory oversight
2.2.12 Intellectual property rights
2.2.13 Reimbursement policies
2.2.14 Patient privacy and confidentiality
2.3 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
2.3.1 Chromosomes
2.3.2 Genes
2.3.3 Epigenetics
2.4 Cancer Genes
2.4.1 Germline vs Somatic
2.4.2 Changing Clinical Role
2.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
2.5.1 New Pharmaceutical Funding Market
2.5.2 Economies of Scale
2.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.5.3 Physician Office Labs
2.5.4 Physicians and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Level of Care
3.1.2 Immuno-oncology
3.1.3 Liability
3.1.4 Aging Population
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 State of knowledge
3.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.
3.2.3 Protocol Resistance
3.2.4 Regulation and coverage
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.
3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
4. Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform
FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies
Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx
HTG Molecular Q2 Revenues Drop 66 Percent
Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen
Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx
FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx
FDA finalizes CDx Guidance
QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test
Myriad Genetics Seeks Approval for Companion Diagnostic
ARUP Labs Seek PMA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy CDx
QIAGEN Builds on Global Collaboration with Amgen
Foundation Medicine nabs 19th companion Dx
Maze Therapeutics Uses CRISPR for Precision Medicine Companion Diagnostics
Myriad Wins Japanese Approval for BRACAnalysis
Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine
Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results
Takeda, Prometheus Enter IBD Drug-Companion Diagnostic Partnership
Thermo Fisher, Eli Lilly Ink CDx Collaboration in NSCLC, Thyroid Cancer
Roche VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay approved as companion diagnostic
Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients
Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
Biodesix Highlights Pipeline and Companion Diagnostic Development
Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel
New Gene Panel Identifies High Risk Prostate Cancer
Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore
Inivata Completes 39.8M Series B Funding Round
Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance
CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials
5. Profiles of Key Players
Genomics, Inc.
Abbott Diagnostics
AccuraGen Inc
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Aethlon Medical
Agena Bioscience, Inc
Agilent
Anchor Dx
ANGLE plc
ApoCell, Inc.
ArcherDx, Inc
ARUP Laboratories
Asuragen
AVIVA Biosciences
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocartis
Biocept, Inc
Biodesix Inc
BioFluidica
BioIVT
Biolidics Ltd
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bio-Reference Laboratories
Bio-Techne
Bioview
Bolidics
Boreal Genomics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cancer Genetics
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
Castle Biosciences, Inc.
CellMax Life
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Charles River Laboratories
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Cynvenio
Cytolumina Technologies Corp
CytoTrack
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diagnologix LLC
Diasorin S.p.A
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Exosome Diagnostics
Exosome Sciences
Fabric Genomics
Fluidigm Corp
Fluxion Biosciences
Foundation Medicine (now Roche)
Freenome
FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
GeneFirst Ltd.
Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Genomic Health
GenomOncology
GILUPI Nanomedizin
Grail, Inc.
Guardant Health
HalioDx
HansaBiomed
HeiScreen
Helomics
Horizon Discovery
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Invivogen
Invivoscribe
Janssen Diagnostics
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
MDx Health
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Miltenyi Biotec
MIODx
miR Scientific
Molecular MD
MyCartis
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
NantHealth, Inc.
Natera
NeoGenomics
New Oncology
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
Oncocyte
OncoDNA
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personalis
Precipio
PrecisionMed
Promega
Qiagen Gmbh
Rarecells SAS
RareCyte
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Screencell
Sense Biodetection.
Serametrix
Siemens Healthineers
Silicon Biosystems
simfo GmbH
Singlera Genomics Inc
Singulomics
SkylineDx
Stratos Genomics
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Thrive Earlier Detection
Todos Medical
Trovagene
Volition
Vortex Biosciences
6. The Global Market for Companion Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
6.3 Global Market Funding Source - Overview
7. Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - By Application
7.1 Oncology
7.2 Neurology
7.3 Cardiology
7.4 Other Application
8. Global Companion Diagnostic Markets - Funding Source
8.1 Global Market Pharmaceutical
8.2 Global Market Venture
8.3 Global Market Clinical
8.4 Global Market Other Funding
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkasqm
