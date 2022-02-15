Global Companion Diagnostic Markets Report 2022: Level of Care, Immuno-oncology, Liability, & Aging Population Driving Growth
Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics, by Funding Source and Application with Customized Forecasting/Analysis, COVID-19 Updates, and Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is finally moving out of the lab and into the clinic.
Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. But COVID-19 is impacting healthcare treatment everywhere and lowering demand for specialized cancer testing. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.
Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics become the norm for diagnostics?
Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail.
Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
Market Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics
Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
Cancer Genes
Structure of Industry Plays a Part
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Level of Care
Immuno-oncology
Liability
Aging Population
Factors Limiting Growth
State of knowledge
Genetic Blizzard
Protocol Resistance
Regulation and coverage
Instrumentation and Automation
Instruments Key to Market Share
Bioinformatics Plays a Role
Diagnostic Technology Development
Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
CGES Testing, A Brave New World
Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments
HTG Molecular Diagnostics 2020 Revenues Fall 56 Percent
Oncocyte Details Expansions Plans
Agilent Acquires Resolution Biosciences
Qiagen, Inovio Expand CDx Partnership
AmoyDx, AstraZeneca Strike Ovarian Cancer CDx Alliance
NeoGenomics to Grow Through CDx Agreements, Acquisitions
Personalis Neoantigen Platform Driving Improved Immunotherapy Prediction
Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform
FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies
Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx
HTG Molecular Q2 Revenues Drop 66 Percent
Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen
Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx .
FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx
FDA finalizes CDx Guidance
QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test
Myriad Genetics Seeks Approval for Companion Diagnostic
ARUP Labs Seek PMA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy CDx
QIAGEN Builds on Global Collaboration with Amgen
Foundation Medicine nabs 19th companion Dx
Maze Therapeutics Uses CRISPR for Precision Medicine Companion Diagnostics
Myriad Wins Japanese Approval for BRACAnalysis
Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine
Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results
Takeda, Prometheus Enter IBD Drug-Companion Diagnostic Partnership
Thermo Fisher, Eli Lilly Ink CDx Collaboration in NSCLC, Thyroid Cancer
Roche VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay approved as companion diagnostic
Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients
Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
Biodesix Highlights Pipeline and Companion Diagnostic Development
