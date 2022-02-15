U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    +61.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,810.00
    +339.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,536.50
    +283.50 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    +31.40 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.48
    -2.98 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    -13.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.48 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.56
    -0.80 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6160
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,230.99
    +2,042.65 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.80
    +59.59 (+6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.29
    +37.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Global Companion Diagnostic Markets Report 2022: Level of Care, Immuno-oncology, Liability, & Aging Population Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics, by Funding Source and Application with Customized Forecasting/Analysis, COVID-19 Updates, and Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is finally moving out of the lab and into the clinic.

Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. But COVID-19 is impacting healthcare treatment everywhere and lowering demand for specialized cancer testing. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.

Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics become the norm for diagnostics?

Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail.

Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

Market Overview

  • Players in a Dynamic Market

  • Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

  • Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

  • Cancer Genes

  • Structure of Industry Plays a Part

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Level of Care

  • Immuno-oncology

  • Liability

  • Aging Population

Factors Limiting Growth

  • State of knowledge

  • Genetic Blizzard

  • Protocol Resistance

  • Regulation and coverage

Instrumentation and Automation

  • Instruments Key to Market Share

  • Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

  • Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

  • Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

  • CGES Testing, A Brave New World

  • Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics 2020 Revenues Fall 56 Percent

  • Oncocyte Details Expansions Plans

  • Agilent Acquires Resolution Biosciences

  • Qiagen, Inovio Expand CDx Partnership

  • AmoyDx, AstraZeneca Strike Ovarian Cancer CDx Alliance

  • NeoGenomics to Grow Through CDx Agreements, Acquisitions

  • Personalis Neoantigen Platform Driving Improved Immunotherapy Prediction

  • Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform

  • FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies

  • Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx

  • HTG Molecular Q2 Revenues Drop 66 Percent

  • Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen

  • Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx .

  • FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx

  • FDA finalizes CDx Guidance

  • QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test

  • Myriad Genetics Seeks Approval for Companion Diagnostic

  • ARUP Labs Seek PMA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy CDx

  • QIAGEN Builds on Global Collaboration with Amgen

  • Foundation Medicine nabs 19th companion Dx

  • Maze Therapeutics Uses CRISPR for Precision Medicine Companion Diagnostics

  • Myriad Wins Japanese Approval for BRACAnalysis

  • Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

  • Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results

  • Takeda, Prometheus Enter IBD Drug-Companion Diagnostic Partnership

  • Thermo Fisher, Eli Lilly Ink CDx Collaboration in NSCLC, Thyroid Cancer

  • Roche VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay approved as companion diagnostic

  • Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients

  • Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

  • Biodesix Highlights Pipeline and Companion Diagnostic Development

Profiles of Key Players

  • 10x Genomics, Inc

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • AccuraGen Inc

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Aethlon Medical

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc.

  • Agilent

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ApoCell, Inc.

  • ArcherDx, Inc

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Asuragen

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc

  • Biodesix Inc

  • BioFluidica

  • BioGenex

  • BioIVT

  • Biolidics Ltd

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Cancer Genetics

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • Castle Biosciences, Inc.

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (now Danaher)

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Chronix Biomedical

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cynvenio

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp

  • CytoTrack

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Diasorin S.p.A

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Exosome Sciences

  • Fabric Genomics

  • Fluidigm Corp

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Freenome

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Genomic Health

  • GenomOncology

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Grail, Inc.

  • Guardant Health

  • HalioDx

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • Horizon Discovery

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics

  • iCellate

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Invivogen

  • Invivoscribe

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • MIODx

  • miR Scientific

  • Molecular MD

  • MyCartis

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc.

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • New Oncology

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene2

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • Personalis

  • Precipio

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Sense Biodetection.

  • Serametrix

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Silicon Biosystems

  • simfo GmbH

  • Singlera Genomics Inc

  • Singulomics

  • SkylineDx

  • Stratos Genomics

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Thrive Earlier Detection

  • Todos Medical

  • Trovagene

  • Volition

  • Vortex Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cih9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • The Best Ways to Shrink Visceral Fat, Says Science

    Visceral fat is dangerous fat that wraps around the organs deep inside your abdomen. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which you can touch and feel, visceral fat is not always easy to spot and it can be hard to tell how much of it you might have. Belly fat is linked to a plethora of serious health conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes—if you're worried about how to get rid of your visceral fat, here's what the experts recommend. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, d

  • Virus Symptoms Doctors Warn About Now

    While Omicron cases are declining in some states and restrictions have eased in a few places, the virus continues to rage across the U.S., infecting thousands of people daily. Dr. Janice Johnston, MD, Chief Medical Officer&Co-Founder of Redirect Health explains why the surge hasn't peaked nationwide just yet. "The speed at which Omicron is spreading has caused the largest surge we have seen since the pandemic started, so it's infecting a much larger part of the population all at once. It remains

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Food Poisoning

    Anyone who's had food poisoning knows that sick to your stomach nauseous feeling that seems like it's never ending. While it usually passes in a few days, food poisoning can make you violently ill and cause some serious misery before it's over. 48 million people get food poisoning a year—that's 1 in 6 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 3,000 people die each year from foodborne diseases. The symptoms can be similar to a stomach bug or flu, but Eat This, Not T

  • Science Says Here's How to Lose Abdominal Fat

    Abdominal fat—also known as visceral fat—is body fat stored deep under the muscle in the abdomen, surrounding organs such as your liver, intestines, and stomach. Abdominal fat is particularly dangerous as it's linked to a variety of health issues including diabetes and heart disease. Women with a waist measurement of over 35 inches and men who measure over 40 inches are at risk for health problems from abdominal fat—so if that's you, read on to find out how to reduce belly fat, according to the

  • The #1 Easiest Way to Boost Your Metabolism, New Study Says

    If you've been trying to lose a few stubborn pounds and finding that diet and exercise just aren't doing the trick, a new study in the journal Diabetologia suggests there may be one quirky trick that might make a difference: How you're using your indoor lighting.Looking at 14 overweight men and women between the ages of 40 and 75, researchers had participants stay in a special indoor chamber that measured respiration rates for 40 hours. That measurement allowed them to determine factors like how

  • NHS targets ‘women’ and ‘people with a cervix’ in inclusive smear test campaign

    The word “women” will remain in the latest NHS and Department of Health cervical screening campaign following a recent backlash in Scotland which invited “anyone with a cervix” for checks.

  • Canada border crossing reopened after 6-day blockade by vaccine protesters as U.S. COVID death toll approaches 920,000

    The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was edging closer to 920,000 on Monday, as a U.S.-Canada border crossing -- and key supply route -- was reopened after a six-day blockade by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions.

  • Secret Health Tricks for People Over 60, Say Doctors

    The fundamentals of good health are pretty basic, experts say, and they remain so as you age. But science is constantly uncovering evidence that certain habits can reduce the effects of aging and increase longevity. These are some health tricks you may not associate with aging well (but should, experts say). Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Just 10 Minutes of Exercise Could

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Unable to Walk or Stand' on Her Own After Illness

    Reed was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma after her blood pressure dropped

  • If You Notice This While Resting Your Feet, Get Your Heart Checked

    Most people associate heart problems with chest pain, but experts say that your heart health can be a whole body issue. When your circulatory system suffers as the result of a heart health problem it can affect body parts as far away as your feet. In fact, there's one particular foot symptom that you may notice when you're at rest, and experts say that if it happens to you, it's time to get your heart screened for peripheral artery disease. Read on to learn which foot symptom could spell heart t

  • NHS hospital doctor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting child patient

    Police launch major review involving hundreds of patient files at two West Midlands hospitals following allegations about conduct

  • Here's How Long COVID is Contagious

    Many states are dropping their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but that doesn't mean the virus is no longer dangerous. The Delta and Omicron variants are still highly contagious and should be taken seriously. Here's how long COVID is contagious, and how to protect yourself and others from it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Quarantine If You Get COVID-19 COVID-19 is contag

  • Bionic eye tech aims to help blind people see

    Several firms are working on artificial eye tech that incorporates wireless, embedded sensors.

  • How Pfizer Makes Money: Vaccines, Oncology, and Internal Medicine

    Pfizer's vaccine products generate the most revenue, primarily driven by sales of its vaccine against COVID-19.

  • The Health Secrets of the Healthiest People on the Planet

    The world's Blue Zones are five regions with the world's highest concentrations of people who've lived to age 100 and beyond. They are Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Loma Linda, California; and Okinawa, Japan. Their residents don't only live longer, they're in excellent health. For years, scientists have studied these populations, analyzing their habits in detail to glean the secrets to health, happiness, and longevity. Here are five key discoveries. Read on to find out mor

  • UK Execs Fighting To Improve Mental Health In Film Talk Changes Since Covid: “People Have Been Given The Bravery To Express How They’re Feeling”

    Two key players fighting to improve mental health in the UK film industry have spotlighted the improvements that have taken place since the pandemic started. Rebecca Day, a Psychologist and Producer of 2018 feature Becoming Animal, said she contributed to more panels within one month of the first lockdown than in the previous two years […]

  • Illumina to Support Neuro Genomics Project at McGill University

    Today, the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital at McGill University (The Neuro) announced a new research collaboration with Illumina, along with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., and p...