U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.09
    +57.55 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,748.17
    +285.39 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,423.49
    +229.03 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.16
    +29.78 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +0.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    -0.0340 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4900
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,106.86
    +1,018.07 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.67
    +26.96 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Global Companion Diagnostic Markets Report 2022: Companion Diagnostics Bouncing Back from Pandemic as New Diagnostic Industry Comes into View

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics, by Funding Source and Application with Customized Forecasting/Analysis, COVID-19 Updates, and Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is finally moving out of the lab and into the clinic.

Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. But COVID-19 is impacting healthcare treatment everywhere and lowering demand for specialized cancer testing. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.

Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics become the norm for diagnostics?

Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail.

Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

Market Overview

  • Players in a Dynamic Market

  • Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

  • Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

  • Cancer Genes

  • Structure of Industry Plays a Part

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Level of Care

  • Immuno-oncology

  • Liability

  • Aging Population

Factors Limiting Growth

  • State of knowledge

  • Genetic Blizzard

  • Protocol Resistance

  • Regulation and coverage

Instrumentation and Automation

  • Instruments Key to Market Share

  • Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

  • Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

  • Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

  • CGES Testing, A Brave New World

  • Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics 2020 Revenues Fall 56 Percent

  • Oncocyte Details Expansions Plans

  • Agilent Acquires Resolution Biosciences

  • Qiagen, Inovio Expand CDx Partnership

  • AmoyDx, AstraZeneca Strike Ovarian Cancer CDx Alliance

  • NeoGenomics to Grow Through CDx Agreements, Acquisitions

  • Personalis Neoantigen Platform Driving Improved Immunotherapy Prediction

  • Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform

  • FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies

  • Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx

  • HTG Molecular Q2 Revenues Drop 66 Percent

  • Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen

  • Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx .

  • FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx

  • FDA finalizes CDx Guidance

  • QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test

  • Myriad Genetics Seeks Approval for Companion Diagnostic

  • ARUP Labs Seek PMA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy CDx

  • QIAGEN Builds on Global Collaboration with Amgen

  • Foundation Medicine nabs 19th companion Dx

  • Maze Therapeutics Uses CRISPR for Precision Medicine Companion Diagnostics

  • Myriad Wins Japanese Approval for BRACAnalysis

  • Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

  • Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results

  • Takeda, Prometheus Enter IBD Drug-Companion Diagnostic Partnership

  • Thermo Fisher, Eli Lilly Ink CDx Collaboration in NSCLC, Thyroid Cancer

  • Roche VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay approved as companion diagnostic

  • Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients

  • Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

  • Biodesix Highlights Pipeline and Companion Diagnostic Development

Profiles of Key Players

  • 10x Genomics, Inc

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • AccuraGen Inc

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Aethlon Medical

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc.

  • Agilent

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ApoCell, Inc.

  • ArcherDx, Inc

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Asuragen

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc

  • Biodesix Inc

  • BioFluidica

  • BioGenex

  • BioIVT

  • Biolidics Ltd

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Cancer Genetics

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • Castle Biosciences, Inc.

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (now Danaher)

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Chronix Biomedical

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cynvenio

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp

  • CytoTrack

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Diasorin S.p.A

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Exosome Sciences

  • Fabric Genomics

  • Fluidigm Corp

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Freenome

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Genomic Health

  • GenomOncology

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Grail, Inc.

  • Guardant Health

  • HalioDx

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • Horizon Discovery

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics

  • iCellate

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Invivogen

  • Invivoscribe

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • MIODx

  • miR Scientific

  • Molecular MD

  • MyCartis

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc.

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • New Oncology

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene2

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • Personalis

  • Precipio

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Sense Biodetection.

  • Serametrix

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Silicon Biosystems

  • simfo GmbH

  • Singlera Genomics Inc

  • Singulomics

  • SkylineDx

  • Stratos Genomics

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Thrive Earlier Detection

  • Todos Medical

  • Trovagene

  • Volition

  • Vortex Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb4at1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-companion-diagnostic-markets-report-2022-companion-diagnostics-bouncing-back-from-pandemic-as-new-diagnostic-industry-comes-into-view-301478925.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Has Novavax Stock Hit Bottom? Looking for the Silver Lining

    Novavax (NVAX) shareholders had a no good, very bad day on Tuesday after, first, Reuters reported Monday night that the U.S. government is expanding funding to cover "a late-stage study in adolescents" receiving Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, but that, second, Novavax "has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines. That bad news Tuesday

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Trulieve to Open Riverview, FL Dispensary on Thursday, February 10

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Riverview, Florida. Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. This is Trulieve's 112th dispensary in Florida and its 161st nationwide.

  • Doctor on developing global COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We got zero help from the U.S. government’

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the development of a new coronavirus vaccine, global vaccine inequity, and vaccine technology.

  • Can MDMA Save a Marriage?

    After 10 years of marriage, Ree, 42, and her husband were ready to call it quits. Even their therapist had given up, she said, in part because her husband “was so closed off, just unable to open up.” “We loved each other a lot and we were very compatible, however, we didn’t know how to deal with conflict,” Ree said. She was often anxious about their relationship and could be “a little neurotic at times,” but the more she pushed her husband to connect, the more withdrawn he became. Their sex life

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Pfizer's vaccine for kids under 5: 'I have not yet seen the data,' CDC director says

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she has not yet seen the COVID-19 vaccine data for children under 5 years, but she isn't concerned about the expedited process.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Enveric Biosciences Files Provisional Patent for Cannabinoid + Celecoxib Conjugate EV104 after Successful Synthesis

    By Alan Hatfield Neuroscience company Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) announced the creation of EV104a and EV104b for the potential treatment of Osteoarthritis and other pain indications. Known as the […]

  • 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

    Medicare is a government-sponsored program designed to help eligible seniors and others pay for healthcare. Medicare Advantage plans offer an alternative to Original Medicare, which includes Part A and Part B coverage. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is your … Continue reading → The post 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fauci says ‘full-blown’ COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in US

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser for President Biden, said in an interview published Tuesday that the U.S. is almost past the “full-blown” pandemic phase of the coronavirus and said he hopes that all virus-related restrictions could wind down in a few months.

  • If You Notice This While Lying on Your Back, Get Your Heart Checked

    Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • CDC Stands By Mask Guidance As Fauci Says ‘Full-Blown Pandemic Phase' Nearly Over

    COVID-19 cases are dropping and the nation is moving toward restrictions being lifted — but we're not there yet, health experts said.

  • Alkermes Schizophrenia Med Shows Lower Mean Weight Gain In Early Illness With Schizophrenia

    Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ: ALKS) ENLIGHTEN-Early Phase 3b study of Lybalvi (olanzapine & samidorphan) met its prespecified primary endpoint on body weight in young schizophrenia adult patients in the early stage of the disease. Patients treated with Lybalvi experienced statistically significantly less weight gain than patients treated with olanzapine at Week 12 (6.77% for olanzapine vs. 4.91% for Lybalvi). Lybalvi is approved for schizophrenia and for treating adults with bipolar I disorder as a ma

  • Researchers brave relentless violence to work in DR Congo

    As Tony Ukety peers into a microscope in an effort to wipe out a devastating tropical disease, he is acutely aware that there is a more immediate threat looming outside the walls of his research centre.

  • Are Intranasal Sprays The Next $36 Billion Trend in Vaccine Stocks?

    It's no secret that coronavirus vaccines are hot-selling medicines for which there's a massive market. Pfizer is expected to make $36 billion in 2021 alone from sales of its coronavirus shot, Comirnaty, and it's hard to see demand falling while the pandemic rages. If a competitor were to develop a new product that doesn't fall victim to the same pitfalls, Pfizer's dominance might come to an end.

  • This Is the Only State Where COVID Is Surging Right Now

    Less than a month ago, the U.S. hit the peak of a national surge brought on by the Omicron variant bringing case levels to unprecedented new highs coast to coast. But the quick rise in infections has since been met by an almost equally drastic decrease nationwide, with hospitalizations from the virus also following the downward trend. Now, data shows that there's only one state where COVID is still surging despite the national drop. Read on to see which place is still struggling to beat back the

  • Amazon Expands In-Person Health Care Services To 20 Additional Cities

    If Amazon can deliver more efficient health care services, the potential is enormous for fueling its growth engine and Amazon stock.

  • Strip down in the cold, Boise! Cupid’s Undie Run benefits neurofibromatosis research

    Bare almost all at a mile-ish fun run designed to raise funds for work done by the Children’s Tumor Foundation.