Global Companion Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics Market Research Report by Technology, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Companion Diagnostics Market size was estimated at USD 1,906.47 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,116.56 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.35% to reach USD 3,635.54 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Companion Diagnostics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Technology, the Companion Diagnostics Market was studied across Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Next-generation Sequencing, and Polymerase Chain Reaction.

  • Based on Indication, the Companion Diagnostics Market was studied across Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lung Cancer, and Melanoma.

  • Based on End User, the Companion Diagnostics Market was studied across Biopharmaceutical Companies, Pharmaceutical, and Reference Laboratories.

  • Based on Region, the Companion Diagnostics Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Companion Diagnostics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Companion Diagnostics Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Almac Group, Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Archerdx, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, Biogenex Laboratories, Inc, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC., Guardant Health, Inc, Illumina, Inc., Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., NG biotech, Q2 Solutions, R-Biopharm AG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Companion Diagnostics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Companion Diagnostics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Companion Diagnostics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Companion Diagnostics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Companion Diagnostics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Companion Diagnostics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Companion Diagnostics Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for personalized medicines and targeted therapy
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High costs of companion diagnostics
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in diagnostic techniques
5.1.3.2. Growing approval rate for companion diagnostics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Reimbursement issues associated with companion diagnostic tests
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Companion Diagnostics Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Immunohistochemistry
6.3. In Situ Hybridization
6.4. Next-generation Sequencing
6.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction

7. Companion Diagnostics Market, by Indication
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Breast Cancer
7.3. Colorectal Cancer
7.4. Leukemia
7.5. Lung Cancer
7.6. Melanoma

8. Companion Diagnostics Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.3. Pharmaceutical
8.4. Reference Laboratories

9. Americas Companion Diagnostics Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Companion Diagnostics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Abbott Laboratories
13.2. Abnova Corporation
13.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
13.4. Almac Group
13.5. Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
13.6. Archerdx, Inc.
13.7. ARUP Laboratories
13.8. Biogenex Laboratories, Inc
13.9. bioMerieux SA
13.10. Danaher Corporation
13.11. Eli Lilly and Company
13.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
13.13. FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.
13.14. Guardant Health, Inc
13.15. Illumina, Inc.
13.16. Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.
13.17. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
13.18. NG biotech
13.19. Q2 Solutions
13.20. R-Biopharm AG
13.21. Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
13.22. Sysmex Corporation
13.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iq6zlr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


