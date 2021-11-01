Global Company Reports Database: Full-text of 100,000 Interim, Quarterly, Annual and Other Reports from over 27,000 Public Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Company Reports Database" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Company Reports Database consists of the full-text of 100,000 interim, quarterly, annual and other reports from over 27,000 public companies listed on the major stock exchanges around the world. Coverage dates back to the mid-2000s with updates regularly throughout the year as companies issue new reports.

Highlights:

Vast archive of corporate documents from listed companies

Interim and annual financial reports and more

For insightful historical analysis and sound forecasting

The publisher strives to collect documents for all listed companies on all exchanges, that includes the main boards for established companies and junior markets for emerging companies and start-ups, with a particular focus on North America and Asia-Pacific. The current country focus is: the USA, Canada, the UK, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines and India.



They are collected directly from the stock exchanges or from the companies themselves, so the documents are obtained first-hand and as soon as they become available.



As each country / stock exchange / listed company has different mandatory filing periods and procedures governing when corporate documents must be made available publicly (For example: the U.S. annual filings in March, Malaysia in June, and Australia in October), the collection systems, and the contacts and alerts in place, allow the documents to be collected in a timely manner throughout the year.





