U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,424.44
    +32.75 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,698.88
    +287.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,418.02
    +85.67 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.75
    +8.62 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    -4.36 (-4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.20
    -18.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.47 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9050
    +0.0430 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6680
    +1.6680 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.50
    +2,049.17 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.27
    +14.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.11
    -16.27 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

The Global Compensation Software Market is expected to grow by $ 5.21 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Compensation Software Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the compensation software market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 21 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 10.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compensation Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060906/?utm_source=GNW
86% during the forecast period. Our report on the compensation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by vendors pricing strategies, demand for automated compensation management processes, and increased adoption of SaaS-based compensation software.
The compensation software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The compensation software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• Cloud-based compensation software
• On-premises compensation software

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in demand for integrated HCM solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the compensation software market growth during the next few years. Also, accessibility to mobile applications and increasing adoption of digital HR technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on compensation software market covers the following areas:
• Compensation software market sizing
• Compensation software market forecast
• Compensation software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compensation software market vendors that include Automatic Data Processing Inc., beqom SA, BullseyeEngagement LLC, Cegid Group, Cornerstone, CWS Software, Decusoft Inc., Execupay Inc., Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd., HRSoft, JSM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kronos Inc., Learning Technologies Group Inc., Nitso Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycom Software Inc., Payscale Inc., SAP SE, sumHR Software Pvt. Ltd., Torn Marketing Pty Ltd., UKG Inc., Workday Inc., and CompLogix. Also, the compensation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060906/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Aut

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Enough. The Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • Shanghai lockdown: China takes steps to shore up supply chains by putting Tesla and SMIC on 'white list'

    Chinese authorities are taking steps to shore up supply chains that have been battered by strict lockdown measures, including drawing up "white lists" of companies that can resume production and operations. Under this system, the government will hand-pick businesses from different sectors deemed as strategically important for the economy and society and exempt them from certain lockdown restrictions. The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology, the city's industrial development

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Could the Robinhood Listing Launch Shiba Inu to $0.0001?

    After a lengthy wait, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced last week the addition of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its popular trading platform. Three other popular cryptocurrencies -- Solana, Compound, and Polygon -- can also now be bought and sold on Robinhood. Could the Robinhood listing even launch Shiba Inu to $0.001?

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co posted an 85% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment. Crude futures climbed to their highest level in more than a decade during the quarter after a slew of Western sanctions against Russia disrupted oil sales from the world's second-largest exporter. U.S. West Texas Intermediate is currently around $105.34 a barrel while Brent futures are at $110.25 a barrel.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    One of the most innovative fintech companies to come out of the last decade is Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square. Here are two reasons to buy Block stock, and one reason to sell. Block has two main pillars.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • CarMax Is Betting That Lower Prices Will Drive Market-Share Gains

    CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently raised its long-term growth outlook after the company gained market share in the expanding used car industry last year. Rather than boosting profitability by capitalizing on historically high used-car prices, CarMax is instead seeking to gain market share by keeping its prices low when compared to rivals. CarMax saw a 5% drop in sales volumes and a 6.5% decline in overall comparable-store sales.

  • Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties

    Freight shipments from Shenzhen to Russia have shrunk by nearly a third since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, according to freight forwarders in the southern tech hub who provide logistics services to the region's exporters. Jason Wu, general manager of Shenzhen Xinsheng Freight Forwarding Co, one of the many agencies in the city helping exporters to find planes, railway containers and road trucks to transport goods, said the impact was almost immediate as many Russian clients cancelled or

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.