U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    -1.08 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.50
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1640
    -0.5020 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,878.73
    -986.12 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Global Competition Review Ranks The Brattle Group as an Outstanding Firm for Competition Economics

·3 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has been named in the "Outstanding" category of Global Competition Review's (GCR's) 2022 "Economics 23" ranking of the world's top firms for competition economics.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)
The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)

The Brattle Group has been named in the "Outstanding" category of Global Competition Review's (GCR's) 2022 "Economics 23" ranking of the world's top firms for competition economics.

Brattle's Antitrust & Competition practice provides economic analysis, litigation support, and expert testimony covering a full range of antitrust and competition issues in hundreds of transactions around the globe. Among the practice's many standout achievements in the past year, GCR noted the "major growth" of Brattle's Antitrust & Competition team, portfolio of work, and global footprint, including the opening of offices in Beijing and Shanghai. The firm now has competition specialists and offices in 10 countries across four continents, led by outstanding competition economists:

"GCR's ranking reflects how our Antitrust & Competition practice has expanded and evolved into a global group of preeminent competition economists," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "This is also evident in the increased scope and complexity of the work we do to support clients around the world in their high stakes competition matters, often spanning multiple jurisdictions, regulatory bodies, and languages."

In GCR's 2020–2021 research period, Brattle experts worked on a total of 94 competition matters: 36 mergers, 37 litigations, and 21 investigations. These included matters before the European Commission, US Federal Trade Commission, and other agencies, and represented a 36% increase in casework as compared to the previous year.

Among other notable matters mentioned, Brattle assisted in the follow-on damages litigation Road Haulage Association Limited v Man SE, specifically regarding the application for a collective proceedings order (CPO). This was the first-ever CPO application in the UK following on from an EU cartel decision. Brattle also continues to provide expert consulting services on behalf of US Airways in connection with the legal and administrative proceedings involving Sabre and its subsidiaries in Section 1 and Section 2 claims pertaining to airline ticket distribution. Additionally, Brattle experts prepared reports and provided evidence as to efficiencies in the regulatory challenges in SECURE Energy Services Inc.'s acquisition of Tervita Corporation, as well as in Parrish & Heimbecker's asset purchase of grain elevators from Louis Dreyfus Company Canada.

GCR's independent research ranks consultancies on the number of dedicated antitrust economists, the number of affiliated economists in Who's Who Legal: Competition, and – most importantly – its work on competition matters over the past year. Read Brattle's full profile on GCR's site.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-competition-review-ranks-the-brattle-group-as-an-outstanding-firm-for-competition-economics-301460906.html

SOURCE The Brattle Group

Recommended Stories

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

    The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • One of the World’s Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever

    Multinational producers have exited Canada’s oil sands region, but local companies have stepped in. So long as existing oil fields—no matter their carbon footprint—remain profitable, they are likely to remain in production long after big-name companies walk away.

  • Inside the Athenex-ImmunityBio deal — and the California company's employment plans

    A relationship that began at American Pharmaceutical Partners, which had a longtime plant on Grand Island, led the immunotherapy and cell therapy company to Dunkirk.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

    Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

  • What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy?

    The main goal of most investors is to garner enough money in the market to fund their retirement years. Yet, many investors are unsure of how to properly pull money out of their accounts once they’re actually in retirement. The … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Johnson & Johnson's Innovative Supply Chain Technology is Helping Transform How We Work - and Live

    The company now has more Lighthouse designations than any other. Learn how Johnson & Johnson sites are improving how and when we get the healthcare products and services we need and serving as a beacon to other manufacturers worldwide.

  • Kroger rolls out Instacart’s newly launched ready-made meals

    Kroger Co. is rolling out today a new line of ready-made meals being launched by online grocery platform Instacart.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • TPG’s Jon Winkelried Tops Goldman Riches With Firm’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Jon Winkelried spent three decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., racking up promotions and almost $200 million in rewards during a boom period for investment banking. By the time the firm went public in 1999, he was a partner.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.