Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market

Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market
Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global complementary and alternative medicine market reached a value of US$ 100.04 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 315.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) refers to medical products and practices that are not considered a part of conventional or standard medical treatment. It comprises a combination of self-administered products and activities, such as herbal medicines, homeopathic remedies, dietary supplements, and yoga, with chiropractic care, massage therapy, and acupuncture. It also includes manipulative and body-based practices, biofield therapy, and whole medical systems. At present, CAM is widely used to treat individuals with cancer and alleviate common side effects like nausea, pain, and fatigue.

The rising consumer preferences for natural products and gentle therapies represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for CAM worldwide. Moreover, as it provides comfort and reduces the stress of patients, CAM is gaining widespread adoption in the diagnosis and prevention of various medical ailments. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising geriatric population, is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, due to its increasing popularity, several health insurance companies are offering CAM coverage in their medical plans, which is contributing to market growth. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are focusing on promoting medical tourism, which is fueling the demand for CAM around the world. Additionally, there is a significant rise in the need for natural or alternative medicines to treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. This, in turn, is anticipated to promote the usage of CAM and offer lucrative opportunities to market players for expanding their consumer reach.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global complementary and alternative medicine market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, disease indications and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

  • Traditional Alternative Medicine Therapy

  • Body Therapy

  • Diet and Herbs Based Therapy

  • Energy Healing Therapy

  • Mind Therapy

  • Others

Breakup by Disease Indications:

  • Arthritis

  • Cancer

  • Asthma

  • Diabetes

  • Cardiology

  • Neurology

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Special Clinics/Centres

  • Distance Correspondence

  • Direct Sales

  • Online Sales

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ayush Ayurvedic Pte Ltd., Columbia Nutritional LLC, Helio USA Inc., Herb Pharm LLC, Herbal Hills, Nature's Bounty, Nordic Naturals, Pure Encapsulations LLC (Nestle S.A.), Quantum-Touch, The Healing Company Ltd. and Unity Woods Yoga Center.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global complementary and alternative medicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global complementary and alternative medicine market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the disease indications?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global complementary and alternative medicine market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Traditional Alternative Medicine Therapy
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Body Therapy
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Diet and Herbs Based Therapy
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Energy Healing Therapy
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Mind Therapy
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Disease Indications
7.1 Arthritis
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cancer
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Asthma
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Diabetes
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Cardiology
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Neurology
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Special Clinics/Centres
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Distance Correspondence
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Direct Sales
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Sales
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ayush Ayurvedic Pte Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Columbia Nutritional LLC
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Helio USA Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Herb Pharm LLC
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Herbal Hills
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Nature's Bounty
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Nordic Naturals
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Pure Encapsulations LLC (Nestle S.A.)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Quantum-Touch
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 The Healing Company Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Unity Woods Yoga Center
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8op0ii?

Attachment

