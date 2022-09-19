The Global Composite Insulated Panels Market is expected to grow by $ 215.98 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the composite insulated panels market and it is poised to grow by $ 215. 98 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the composite insulated panels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, a growing construction industry, and the benefits associated with composite insulated panels.

The composite insulated panels market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The composite insulated panels market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel

• Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel

• Glass wool panel

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for composite insulated panels in cold storage applications as one of the prime reasons driving the composite insulated panels market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on energy-efficient practices and the use of natural fibers in the development of composite insulated panels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the composite insulated panels market covers the following areas:

• Composite insulated panels market sizing

• Composite insulated panels market forecast

• Composite insulated panels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading composite insulated panels market vendors that include Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, Balex Metal Sp zoo, Composite Panel Building Systems, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Metecno Group, PFB Corp., PortaFab Corp., Rautaruukki Corp., Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Tata Steel Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Also, the composite insulated panels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

